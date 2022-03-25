DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 25, 2022

Some ‘positives’ to 'draw' from Pakistan’s fantastically flat performance against Australia

Zohaib Ahmed MajeedPublished March 25, 2022 - Updated March 25, 2022 06:31pm
World class talent surrounded by empty seats was a constant sight throughout Pakistan's Test series against Australia. — Photo: AFP
World class talent surrounded by empty seats was a constant sight throughout Pakistan's Test series against Australia. — Photo: AFP

“Pakistan lost the Test series to Australia” would be one blunt way to look at things. Another, more positive, or shall I say masbat, way of looking at the same equation would be: “The victory was not to be had for the Men in Green,” or “it just wasn’t their day(s),” or “there is no shame in losing to the mighty Australians.”

In the same spirit, we go looking for some desperate positives:

1- The gracious hosts

If you think about it, the Holy Grail for Pakistan cricket this millennium hasn’t been about winning any World Cups or tournaments. It has been about luring first world teams composed of light skinned players to Pakistan.

Now just imagine how enticing the tour of Pakistan would become for New Zealand and England, who might want to pick up an easy away win or two against gracious hosts waiting for them in Pakistan. This, after all, is a team that shows absolutely no intention to win. For top quality visitors, the default result on offer in Pakistan would be a drawn series and if they try a little bit, their hosts would happily melt.

The road to World Test Championship glory would always have a pleasant pit stop awaiting them in Pakistan. For the hosts, the possibilities of ‘image’ enhancement could be plenty. It's a win-win situation really. Or in Pakistan's case, a win-draw situation.

2- Flattering the flatness

Talking of roads, here is a more literal one. The thoroughfares in Sindh in general and Karachi in particular are littered with potholes — some large enough to qualify as craters.

This is where the PCB’s groundstaff’s talents could be better used.

After what we’ve seen in this Test series, it’s suffice to say the cricket board’s pitch curators can flatten any surface with such efficiency that it offers neither spin nor seam to anyone.

Perhaps, the National Highway Authority should consider borrowing them to lay asphalt around the country.

3-Fans finally allowed to criticise?

For quite some time, there has been an unwritten, unsaid embargo imposed by the ‘woke’ Twitter crowd on speaking against national players. The myriad PSL officials, media managers and flat out fanboys aka the tum-jeeto-ya-haro brigade has often implied or said publicly how it is uncool to criticise our ‘national treasures’ aka their franchise assets.

After seeing numerous flat batting display, which weren't quite a spur-of-the-moment incident like a certain dropped catch, but were seen, felt and endured like slow poison over five testing days of Tests, perhaps the game's opinion makers would grant the gen pop their permission to call spade a spade.

To get you started, here is a full toss: Hasan Ali picked up two wickets in as many Tests, including none in the final Test.

4- World's most hard-to-please fans

Over the course of the series, Pakistan fans showed that they are the hardest to impress in the world as even the visit of the mighty Australians was unable to draw them out from their drawing rooms and into the stadiums.

The Aussies could have easily duped their hosts by withholding most of their A-list talent, some of whom are missing the Indian Premier League and the money bags that come with it to toil in the Pakistani heat. Cricket Australia held nothing back and sent as strong a roster as possible but Pakistan's hard-to-please fans still couldn't be bothered. Granted that swapping the comfort of living room couches for topless chairs under the sun isn't easy but then the chance to watch Australia in Pakistan comes after years — or on this case, after every 24 years.

The 'cricket crazy' nation could not even fill half of the 18,000-capacity stadium in Rawalpindi, 27,000 in Lahore and 34,000 in Karachi as global superstars such as David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc showcased their talent surrounded by empty chairs.

It goes to demonstrate how incredibly high the standards are of Pakistan fans. Slam Dunk Dwyane Wade will be proud.

The writer is a member of staff.

Twitter: @zoforzero

PakvAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fact
Mar 25, 2022 06:00pm
Both teams played very well & delivered true entertainment of test cricket. Indeed it was a great display of batting and bowling skills of young & talented cricketers.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Mar 25, 2022 06:03pm
Congratulations Australia on winning the series 1-0. Takeaway for Pakistan should be that they lacked the intent and will to win the third test. Need to send Hasan Ali back to domestic cricket as he is a way overrated bowler. Middle order needs some work too, unfortunately, Fawad Alam did not perform. Overall, Pakistan's ability to score runs quickly and at the right time showed their defensive mindset. Avoiding defeat in the second test showed some positive will to succeed.
Reply Recommend 0
saksci
Mar 25, 2022 06:07pm
How many tickets were sold? Maybe incompetent and corrupt Pakistan Cricket Board should hand over ticket sales to professional marketing organizations or event planners.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Mar 25, 2022 06:08pm
Wow! You hit the nail on the head. Impressive analysis.
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Mar 25, 2022 06:10pm
Any home team puts all its talent to test to win under home conditions. Here we have a team desperate to draw a match from position of winning it.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Mar 25, 2022 06:11pm
@JackJones, including azher, rizwan ,Nauman, Sajid, all should be replaced as well . Mighty Aussie even though had to be in unfamiliar territory got the great result. Cummins did a great job.
Reply Recommend 0
Sal
Mar 25, 2022 06:11pm
Flat pitches, bad team selection lead to loss of series. Hassan Ali needs to go. Nauman and Sajid are both mediocre bowlers. I am sure we have better spinners somewhere in Pakistan. Shan Masood should have played along with Faheem Ashraf.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Lodi
Mar 25, 2022 06:15pm
Benching Faheem Ashraf was not the right decision. Hasan Ali has been out of form for a long time now and should have been rested. The drawbacks in Fawad Alams peculiar stance have been cruelly exposed ty the Aussies quicks. Overall a thoroughly enjoyable series. The author of this article does not do justice to the extremely competitive games that took place. Looking forward to more Cricket here.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Mar 25, 2022 06:16pm
Pakistan is clueless to admit their faults which is why the side has been poor for years. Never any sense of responsibility. So glaring. Completely mediocre, pitiful batting.
Reply Recommend 0
ring
Mar 25, 2022 06:21pm
Series loss. Nice slap. Baaaabur azam besht player
Reply Recommend 0
Sarah
Mar 25, 2022 06:42pm
Extremely disgusting to lose on home ground with no proper leg spinner on home turf.No spinning ground and hard to digest to drop Mohammad Abbas and it was crime to drop Faheem Ashraf for last Test.No spinner in whole Pakistan for entire series,something not right.They don't even know how to prepare cricket pitches
Reply Recommend 0
Salvo
Mar 25, 2022 06:55pm
@Sarah, reality checks! Can hit hard some times .. Test cricket isnt a "T20 in UAE" kinda deal, where toss favors the weak..
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Mar 25, 2022 06:57pm
Boys played well !!!!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Healthy trends

Healthy trends

Zafar Mirza
In the wake of Covid-19, important developments have taken place in Pakistan’s health technology space...

Editorial

Updated 25 Mar, 2022

OIC declaration

There has long been legitimate criticism of the OIC’s lack of delivery and unity.
25 Mar, 2022

Much ado

THE combined opposition’s joint charter on the way forward, ambitiously titled Quwwat-i-Akhuwat-i-Awam and ...
25 Mar, 2022

Gang war murders

THE bodies are piling up yet again, which inevitably raises the question: are the infamous gangs of Lyari coming ...
24 Mar, 2022

Mental health

SOUND mental health eludes far too many Pakistanis. Statistics tell us that every fifth person living in this...
Taxing challenge
24 Mar, 2022

Taxing challenge

Govt must ensure that any increase in revenue collection through personal income taxes is done by increasing their progressivity.
24 Mar, 2022

World TB Day

ONE may well mistake it for some other respiratory illness — even Covid-19 at a time when the pandemic still...