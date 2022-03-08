Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2022

Death toll from Peshawar blast reaches 63

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished March 8, 2022 - Updated March 8, 2022 09:49am

KURRAM: With another victim succumbing to injuries on Monday, the death toll from the Peshawar suicide bombing has reached 63.

Aqiq Hussain Bangash, a resident of Parachinar in the Kurram tribal district, had sustained injuries and was under treatment at a hospital in Peshawar. He was father of nine-year-old Faheem Abbas, a minor who had also died in the bombing last Friday. Abbas had joined his father for the Friday prayers.

With the death of Aqiq Hussain, the number of casualties from Parachinar reached 14, and another 30 injured.

Mr Aqiq was being treated for critical injuries at the intensive care unit of the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

His body was shifted to Parachinar, where after a funeral prayer at the Central Imambargah, he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard beside his son.

Speaking to media, MNA Sajid Turi from Parachinar said that protecting lives and property of the citizens was responsibility of the state, but the government had failed to fulfill its duty.

“On one hand, the people are hard hit by the high cost of living in the wake of runaway inflation and on the other, terrorism now threatens the life and property of people under a negligent government,” he said.

He said the bombing occurred due to security lapse and warned of more such incidents if security was not improved.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2022 10:30am
Will India ever achieve anything from this? Absolutely Not.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 08, 2022 10:36am
India will pay a heavy price for this
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 08, 2022 10:37am
India should be on FATF for sponsoring and funding terrorism.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

International Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2022

International Women’s Day

WOMEN in Pakistan will be silent no more. Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day, their voices come...
PM’s growing challenge
Updated 08 Mar, 2022

PM’s growing challenge

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is under pressure. As political developments unfold at a quickening pace and the ...
08 Mar, 2022

Valuation rates

IT is difficult to welcome the drastic reduction in the property valuation rates the Federal Board of Revenue had...
07 Mar, 2022

Forgotten Afghans

WHEN the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, there was evidently little optimism that Washington and its...
FATF unfairness
Updated 07 Mar, 2022

FATF unfairness

The govt needs to ramp up diplomatic efforts for mustering greater support for its endeavours to restructure its AML/CFT regime.
07 Mar, 2022

The other casualty in war

IN a move to drown out ‘disinformation’ about the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union last week officially...