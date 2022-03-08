Death toll from Peshawar blast reaches 63

KURRAM: With another victim succumbing to injuries on Monday, the death toll from the Peshawar suicide bombing has reached 63.

Aqiq Hussain Bangash, a resident of Parachinar in the Kurram tribal district, had sustained injuries and was under treatment at a hospital in Peshawar. He was father of nine-year-old Faheem Abbas, a minor who had also died in the bombing last Friday. Abbas had joined his father for the Friday prayers.

With the death of Aqiq Hussain, the number of casualties from Parachinar reached 14, and another 30 injured.

Mr Aqiq was being treated for critical injuries at the intensive care unit of the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

His body was shifted to Parachinar, where after a funeral prayer at the Central Imambargah, he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard beside his son.

Speaking to media, MNA Sajid Turi from Parachinar said that protecting lives and property of the citizens was responsibility of the state, but the government had failed to fulfill its duty.

“On one hand, the people are hard hit by the high cost of living in the wake of runaway inflation and on the other, terrorism now threatens the life and property of people under a negligent government,” he said.

He said the bombing occurred due to security lapse and warned of more such incidents if security was not improved.

