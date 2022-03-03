PM Imran’s ‘prodigal’ aide from Balochistan quits

QUETTA: Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, the parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in the Balochistan Assembly, has once again resigned from the office of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Power and Natural Resources for Balochistan months after withdrawing a similar move on the PM’s assurance.

While confirming the development, a spokesman for Mr Rind, Babar Yousafzai, told Dawn he had sent his resignation to PM Khan two days back.

“Sardar Rind has disclosed his resignation in a private TV channel programme,” he added.

The PTI leader said that the PM had appointed him as his special assistance three years back, but he and the ministers concerned had neither been consulted nor invited to any meeting held in Islamabad for discussion on the issues.

It was the second time he has resigned from his office. He had withdrawn his previous resignation on the assurance of Mr Khan, Mr Rind told the private channel.

While the resignation had been sent two days ago, there is complete silence over PM Khan’s decision this time.

The PTI parliamentary leader in Balochistan Assembly also resigned from the previous Jam Kamal-led cabinet as education minister after developing differences with him but later withdrew the resignation on the request of then CM Kamal and his cabinet members.

