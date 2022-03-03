Dawn Logo

PM Imran’s ‘prodigal’ aide from Balochistan quits

Saleem ShahidPublished March 3, 2022 - Updated March 3, 2022 07:39am

QUETTA: Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, the parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in the Balochistan Assembly, has once again resigned from the office of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Power and Natural Resources for Balochistan months after withdrawing a similar move on the PM’s assurance.

While confirming the development, a spokesman for Mr Rind, Babar Yousafzai, told Dawn he had sent his resignation to PM Khan two days back.

“Sardar Rind has disclosed his resignation in a private TV channel programme,” he added.

The PTI leader said that the PM had appointed him as his special assistance three years back, but he and the ministers concerned had neither been consulted nor invited to any meeting held in Islamabad for discussion on the issues.

It was the second time he has resigned from his office. He had withdrawn his previous resignation on the assurance of Mr Khan, Mr Rind told the private channel.

While the resignation had been sent two days ago, there is complete silence over PM Khan’s decision this time.

The PTI parliamentary leader in Balochistan Assembly also resigned from the previous Jam Kamal-led cabinet as education minister after developing differences with him but later withdrew the resignation on the request of then CM Kamal and his cabinet members.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2022

Justice
Mar 03, 2022 07:50am
More dissatisfied souls in PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2022 07:51am
Brings to mind the old adage, all rats leave sinking ship. Which means the shop is sinking!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 03, 2022 07:52am
More PTI people are ditching the party. Those who stay in PTI have no future.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 03, 2022 08:35am
PTI is sinking ship. More people will quit PTI before the next election.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 03, 2022 08:56am
Signs of tremor within PTI-incoming no-trust?
Reply Recommend 0

