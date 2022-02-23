Dawn Logo

Operation Raddul Fasaad ensures country’s transition to ‘peace’: army chief

APPPublished February 23, 2022 - Updated February 23, 2022 08:36am

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that operation Raddul Fasaad (RuF) is continuing successfully and ensuring the country’s transition from “uncertainty to peace”.

“We salute the supreme sacrifices of our martyrs and spirit of our great nation,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet on Tuesday, quoting the army chief’s statement that was issued upon completion of five years of the operation.

In the statement, Gen Bajwa said: “Operations continue successfully as the country has transitioned from uncertainty to peace. The achievements of RuF have only been possible due to the blood of martyrs and resilience of our people.”

Operation RuF was aimed at consolidating gains of the two-decade-long war on terror and eliminating the remnants of terrorists across the country, Gen Iftikhar tweeted, adding “RuF placed security of people of Pakistan as core objective.”

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2022

Comments
Fastrack
Feb 23, 2022 08:47am
Salute to the defenders. Salute to IK. Salute to all honest, hard working Pakistanis.
Zain
Feb 23, 2022 09:19am
Salute to our brave soldiers who are sacrificing their lives for the safety of the nation.
FAZ
Feb 23, 2022 09:32am
It must be extended across border(s)..
