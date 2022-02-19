Sindh CM attributes rise in Karachi street crimes to 'financial situation' of country

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday attributed the rise in street crimes in Karachi to the current financial situation of the country.

Talking to the media in Karachi, the chief minister was questioned about the worsening crime situation of the city, which he termed as "concerning". Explaining the possible reasons for the rise in crime, he said in many instances, those involved in such incidents who were "forced" to resort to such actions due to economic conditions.

"One reason for the rise in street crime is absolutely clear that it is the [present] financial situation [of the country]. But no one is seeking excuses and despite this, the responsibility is ours and we will fulfil it."

Editorial: Street crime in Karachi

He said some recent measures were taken to control the situation, police had been given necessary instructions and there was hope that an improvement would be seen. He added that technological improvements on the Safe Cities project were also in their final stages.

Questioned about Friday's murder of a journalist in Karachi who was shot dead by armed robbers during an alleged snatching bid, CM Shah said three to four different leads were being worked on and the perpetrators would be arrested soon.

The chief minister pointed out that the worsening law and order situation was a problem afflicting most cities of the country and not solely limited to Karachi, which he said received more attention due to being a major city.

CM Shah was also asked about the many recent harassment cases in Sindh's educational institutions which he described as "unfortunate". He stressed that measures, from judicial inquiries to changing administrative boards of institutions, had been taken to tackle the issue.

'No considerable decrease in street crimes'

Earlier in the day, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani also addressed the rise in street crimes and said no "considerable decrease" had been observed despite police efforts.

Regarding journalist Ather Mateen's murder, he said the police were on the right track and his killers would be apprehended in addition to the "very big street crime network operating in this city".

Like CM Shah, Ghani too said that crimes were occurring in other cities as well and it was wrong to "single out" Karachi.

Rise in Karachi street crime

Karachi has seen an increase in incidents of street crime recently with growing complaints from all segments of society, which have also called out the security administration for its failure to curb such incidents.

Amid the situation, the Sindh government last week abruptly removed the Karachi police chief, Additional Inspector General Imran Yaqoob Minhas, after only nine months on the post and replaced him with his predecessor, Ghulam Nabi Memon.

On January 12, armed robbers killed a trader, belonging to the Hindu community, and looted Rs7.3 million that he drew from a bank in a Clifton area. A 28-year-old recently married man was also shot dead by a lone robber upon resistance on Kashmir Road and a 50-year-old man was shot dead when he resisted a robbery bid near Buraq petrol pump on Superhighway in other crime incidents that same day.