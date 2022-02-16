Dawn Logo

FIA arrests media personality Mohsin Jamil Baig, sessions court declares raid illegal

Tahir Naseer | Shakeel QararPublished February 16, 2022 - Updated February 17, 2022 12:18am
A photo of media personality Mohsin Jamil Baig holding a gun in an altercation with FIA officials in Islamabad on Wednesday. — Photo by author
A photo of media personality Mohsin Jamil Baig holding a gun in an altercation with FIA officials in Islamabad on Wednesday. — Photo by author

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday raided the residence of media personality Mohsin Jamil Baig in Islamabad and arrested him after he allegedly shot at and roughed up members of the raiding team.

According to a press release issued by the investigation agency, the FIA's Cyber Crime Circle raided Baig's house after obtaining a search and seizure warrant from the relevant court.

"During the raid, Mohsin Baig and his son and servants directly fired at the FIA team and made two officials hostage," the press release said. It added that Baig was arrested after he ran out of bullets and was taken to Margalla police station where legal proceedings were underway.

The FIA said it conducted the raid on the complaint of Communications Minister Murad Saeed, who had registered a first information report (FIR) against Baig at a cybercrime reporting centre of the agency in Lahore under Sections 20 (offences against the dignity of a natural person), 21-D (offences against modesty of a natural person and minor) and 24 (cyber stalking) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 read with Sections 500 (defaming army officers) and 555 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said Baig had "assassinated" Saeed's character by using "immoral and abusive language" in a talk show. It said Baig had related a "baseless story with derogatory remarks" which was subsequently shared on social media and had "shattered" the federal minister's image in public.

It said the comments had caused disgrace to the minister's personality and created uncertainty in the public. The FIR called for a case to be registered against Baig.

Baig was part of a TV panel last week where the anchor and panelists had questioned the decision to award Federal Minister Murad Saeed the top honour in a ceremony to celebrate the top 10 best performing federal ministries. The panel had made several critical and disparaging remarks about the federal minister, insinuating with innuendoes that some 'other factors' were behind the award than his ministry's performance.

The programme had attracted a flurry of criticism from government officials and NewsOne, the channel that aired the show, was reportedly taken off air by cable networks. The Pakistan Elec­tronic Media Regulatory Auth­ority had also issued a show-cause notice to the channel for airing ‘unethical’ remarks about a federal minister.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill shared a video, reportedly of today's confrontation outside Baig's residence, in which the media personality can be seen toting a gun, manhandling an unidentified individual and kicking him down to his knees and striking his face with the butt of the gun. As Baig assumes a shooting stance, gunshots are heard, the video shows.

Later, in a press conference, Gill questioned the credentials of Baig as a journalist, asking, "Just tell me which newspaper or TV channel he works for?"

He claimed that Baig ran an advertising agency and later set up a news agency. "I must clarify that he is not a journalist."

He said Saeed had merely exercised his legal right and was going through the right channel to file a complaint against Baig over his "extremely filthy and lewd remarks". "But he (Baig) resorted to [violence] and fired at police and other law enforcers," Gill said, adding: "Baig pointed a gun at the state and the state will now respond."

Sessions court says raid was 'illegal'

After his arrest, Baig's counsel, Raheel Niazi, moved an instant petition in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, for his client's recovery.

The petition stated that some unknown persons, in civil dress, had trespassed Baig's house today morning. It said a call was made to police helpline after which police officials reached the spot.

The people in civil dress were then asked to show any arrest or search warrant, the petition said, adding that instead, the superintendent of police (SP) present on the scene handed over Baig to persons in civvies.

In response to the petition, the sessions judge appointed a bailiff and ordered Baig to be produced before the court.

Later, Margalla police provided a report, available with Dawn.com, to the court bailiff that said an FIR was registered against Baig under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly of people), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 324 (attempt to murder), 342 (power to examine the accused) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act after his confrontation with FIA officials.

Police also produced an injured person before the court and identified him as an FIA employee, Wasim Sikandar.

When the court asked whether the complainant in the case registered with the FIA was also present at the hearing, police replied the complainant was federal minister Murad Saeed.

Baig's lawyer told the court that the case was registered in Lahore at 9am and the FIA team was at Baig's house in Islamabad at 8am. "They entered the house without a search warrant," he said.

At that, the court asked for records of cases registered with the FIA and Margalla police.

Later in the day, the court announced its verdict on the petition, stating that in light of the cases registered with the FIA and Margalla police, the raid at Baig's house was "illegal" and conducted by persons who were not authorised to do so since the Margalla police SHO was "unable to produce any official of FIA Lahore along with relevant record yet".

The sessions court order said no "member of FIA has supported version of the SHO till yet" and that Baig has not been arrested in the main case (lodged by FIA) till yet. It further said that the FIR registered by Margalla police is "devoid of any police diary, statement of any person recorded under Section 161 CrPC and recovery memo of crime empties allegedly fired by the accused party".

Instead of registering an FIR against the unauthorised raiding party, the Margalla police SHO registered his own FIR, "for showing fake efficiency", the court order read, adding that the "misconduct of the SHO is quite floating on the surface of the record".

Referring to an ATC sending Baig on a three-day remand, the session court's order stated that the former was "in a better position to determine the merits of the case and legality of the detention of the alleged detenue".

The court directed the SHO to entertain Baig's application in accordance with the law "regarding the occurrence as per his own version, if it is filed".

Proceedings in ATC

Following his arrest, Islamabad police produced Baig before Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich of an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

At the hearing, Baig said he was asleep when "they entered my house like dacoits" in the morning.

"They were not in uniform [and] my family was in the house," he said.

Baig claimed that FIA personnel had subjected him to torture at the police station after arresting him.

Saying that FIA personnel had broken his nose and ribs, he requested the court for his medical examination.

"FIA officials tortured me," he reiterated. "I was in police custody, not that of the FIA's. They tortured me so much, you can see my face."

He also claimed that the FIA had tortured him on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Baig maintained that he had not said anything related to Murad Saeed.

"There is a published book. I referred to it," he said, adding that no legal action had been taken against the book.

He also said all of the weapons owned by him were licensed.

At the hearing, police asked the court to send Baig on a five-day physical remand.

But his lawyer urged the court to send Baig on judicial remand instead, saying he would be subjected to torture in police custody.

The court, however, sent Baig on a three-day physical remand in police custody and directed police to get his medical check-up done.

Opposition condemns arrest

Opposition leaders condemned Baig's arrest with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif saying it showed how "panicked the regime is" since Baig was once a friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He assailed the premier for an inability to bear "minor criticism" and said free speech had been heavily restricted in his tenure.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, meanwhile, said Baig's arrest showed the prime minister's "weakness".

"Imran Khan is so weak that he is afraid of criticism on himself lest people become aware of the truth about him.

"Journalist Mohsin Baig was dragged in front of his family and arrested as if he was a terrorist," he said.

The PPP chairman said under the PTI's rule, terrorists managed to flee while journalists were arrested. He called on the government to immediately release Baig.

Sameer Shinde
Feb 16, 2022 02:54pm
Everyone does what they wish in this country. Interesting.
Reply Recommend 0
Bazinga
Feb 16, 2022 02:54pm
Poor Murad is so sensitive
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 16, 2022 02:57pm
PMLN and its few remaining desperate supporters frustration hits maddening levels.
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Feb 16, 2022 02:58pm
Most Free Media in the World. or as Fastrack would say, "nOw ImAgInE iF Pm MOdi wAs ThERe"
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 16, 2022 02:59pm
Enough patience shown by Imran Khan. But we Pakistanis cannot tolerate this. These goons must be punished. Enough of hooliganism.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Feb 16, 2022 02:59pm
Now hes going to get the same treatment.... Rough street justice has its drawbacks!
Reply Recommend 0
Salamat
Feb 16, 2022 03:00pm
Imran Khan is worse than North Korean dictator.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 16, 2022 03:01pm
Dirty language, baseless accusations, openly supporting looters, and then being bullies. Terrible display by remnants of rejected Purana Pak.
Reply Recommend 0
Khawaja
Feb 16, 2022 03:04pm
The journalist holding a gun against police and still alive? In US he would have been shot by police right away.
Reply Recommend 0
Mera Watan
Feb 16, 2022 03:04pm
As I said before, every I mean every institution (& powerful person) is a mafia and corrupt at core. Honestly the way Mr. Baig used to talk in media I thought he is a learned and very gentleman not a thug type. But I am shocked to see this video.
Reply Recommend 0
Happy
Feb 16, 2022 03:05pm
And then Imran talks about fascism in India. Sigh!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 16, 2022 03:08pm
A minister can send an official investigation agency to raid the house of a journalist just because of something said on a talkshow? Orwell's 1984 has arrived.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Feb 16, 2022 03:09pm
@Salamat, Really?? Did you forget Hitler, Pol Pot and Ivan the Terrible!? Come out of your cave and breath some fresh air. Be grateful you're not starving in North Korea.
Reply Recommend 0
Kyim
Feb 16, 2022 03:10pm
Media in pakistan is big Mafia. If authority start investigate against their a gang member, Media starts howling like Mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Accountability
Feb 16, 2022 03:14pm
Shows clearly who is roughing the journalist for being too loud and proud.
Reply Recommend 0
Shib
Feb 16, 2022 03:14pm
Freedom of speech and expression has its limits and comes with responsibility..This is how it works in civilized societies..whereas in Pakistan this freedom has gone beyond limits and ethics..This so called Journalist is a goon and after seeing the video of his resistance carrying pistol in firing directly. .should be dealt with Iron hand and made an example to people at large..
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
Feb 16, 2022 03:17pm
Muffling free speech.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 16, 2022 03:17pm
This is simply a 'Gunda Gurdi' case by a so called media person Moshin Baig, who's arrest papers were issued. This is what untouchable people do, knowingly that our investigation and judiciary system is weak and they will get away with 'Mudmashi'. Punish such people if proved guilty and set an example to deter others, no matter who they are or what their politics or social status in society. This is important.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Feb 16, 2022 03:21pm
Looks who is criticizing the system.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Feb 16, 2022 03:21pm
All planed to tarnish the incumbent govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 16, 2022 03:23pm
@Fastrack, ' Few remaining desperate supporters'. Hold a free and fair election and then perhaps reality and the truth will return to your comments.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Feb 16, 2022 03:24pm
Baig's lawyers version does not add up, on one hand they were in cities and on the other hand SP in uniform was present. If SP in uniform was present then Baig should not have behaved in manner he did. As regards media behaviour of character assassination is unacceptable and they and their organisations should be punished heavily.
Reply Recommend 0
Lostrack
Feb 16, 2022 03:24pm
What thuggery. Using state officials to settle personal vendettas. How petty can Niazi get?
Reply Recommend 0
IQBAL
Feb 16, 2022 03:26pm
The scene gives simply his impression of a goon nothing else, this shameless person lectures on law and order in the evening.......
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Feb 16, 2022 03:28pm
Fascist govt needs to vo
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Feb 16, 2022 03:30pm
Tolerance among politicians and general public in Pakistan is almost finished
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed 40
Feb 16, 2022 03:31pm
@Fastrack, Mohsin Baig was a known supporter of PTI with pictures of him and IK in JKTs plane on the internet,,
Reply Recommend 0
Raka
Feb 16, 2022 03:32pm
Just a few days ago mohsin was part of PTI gang.
Reply Recommend 0
NHM
Feb 16, 2022 03:32pm
A gun . I guess the Pakistani journalists believe the sword is actually more powerful than a pen
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 16, 2022 03:39pm
Will PMLN gonna troll him like the way they used to troll Faisal Vadwa over the gun incident during militant attack ?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 16, 2022 03:40pm
Media man like him are embarrassement for entire media fraternity.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 16, 2022 03:41pm
@Ahmed, Yes free and fair elections should be held in PPP's Sindh first. One can easily than expect PTI to win 70% of the seats from entire province.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Feb 16, 2022 03:44pm
He deserves it freedom of speech does not mean gutter speech. His smirking was a disgrace.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 16, 2022 03:51pm
@Ahmed 40, That's why he's a "has been" with PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 16, 2022 03:53pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 16, 2022 03:55pm
Pml N has lost and realised PMIK is the PM of choice of the people, so now their last ploy is to use media, politicians, others to attack PMIK and his wife and stoop down to garbage level.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
Feb 16, 2022 04:00pm
How can he carry the gun openly and fire. We have seen lawyers beating people and media hpeople have started doing this. What a shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 16, 2022 04:03pm
No Gunda Gurdi or Mudmashi culture should be promoted that introduced by both Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif during their 30+ years tenors. Law must be same for all irrespective of anybody's political or social status. Punish such like-minded severely and set an example.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 16, 2022 04:04pm
Rana sanaullah used to mention about maryam nawaz when he was in ppp and disclosed ' double shift' remark. PML N have ruined the politics of the nation, people should run them out.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 16, 2022 04:07pm
@Bazinga, Poor Murad is so sensitive Poor Sharifs, they know theey have lost so resorting to making up filth like they did with Benazir and her family
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Feb 16, 2022 04:17pm
Result of anti state activities.
Reply Recommend 0
arslan khan
Feb 16, 2022 04:22pm
Very silly behavior by Mr Baig.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Ali
Feb 16, 2022 04:25pm
Mohsin should be sent to Jail to set deterrence to those keeps uttering any baseless stories on TV Talk Shows.
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Feb 16, 2022 04:27pm
IK using his power since his secret it out again.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed 40
Feb 16, 2022 04:35pm
@Fastrack, By that definition Pretty soon the whole Selected tabdeeli charade will also be a 'has been' as its all based on people like Mohsin Baig...
Reply Recommend 0
IFTIKHAR
Feb 16, 2022 04:35pm
ANOTHER AZAM SAWATI STYLE EPISODE
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Feb 16, 2022 04:36pm
should a minister be telling security officials what to do regarding a case about himself? that is so dodgy. He should have recused himself and let the legal process continue.
Reply Recommend 0
LostMinds
Feb 16, 2022 04:38pm
If there are government officials involved in this mess with people barging in without IDs, then this is another mess created by PTI. They continue to mess up again and again. The SP said he had orders from higher authorities. If that's the case, one can only imagine the repercussions for PTI. It's still old Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Feb 16, 2022 04:39pm
@Fastrack, bhai a free media is what holds the powers to account. Free media is critical for progress in any country especially a country like Pakistan. The people must be informed about what the people in charge are up to. The history of human behaviour is when no one is watching, most try to take advantage of a situation to do things they would not want to admit in public. Hence a free media is critical to Pakistan's progress.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Feb 16, 2022 04:40pm
Atrocities on press. This worse than IOK.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Feb 16, 2022 04:40pm
@Happy, there's no comparison between a journalist arrested in Pakistan and thousands dead in gujerat is there? with the prime suspect in the pm office? really?
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Feb 16, 2022 04:44pm
PTI is unique. It assassinates everyone's character but can't handle if anyone says anything about them
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Feb 16, 2022 04:45pm
Mohsin Baig, Media Personality?? A Thug and Blackmailer Zammanay Ka, please excuse us. He is a looter from Day One, Imran Khan kicked him out, didn't give any job/contract, he became a Media Personality, A third class person.
Reply Recommend 0
Uza Syed
Feb 16, 2022 05:06pm
Good, all such thugs behind the veils of journalism must be exposed and be given harshest punishment under the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Feb 16, 2022 05:23pm
@Fastrack, this guy was with IK on the container? Why so desperate to not claim your own team?
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Feb 16, 2022 05:24pm
@Fastrack, you just described PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Feb 16, 2022 05:26pm
Mohsen Baig crosses limits in his analysis (diatribe) against IK, which is illogical.
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Feb 16, 2022 05:28pm
@Salamat, Mohsen Baig makes personal attacks for some personal reasons. His opinion is by far not an expert opinion.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam , USA
Feb 16, 2022 05:53pm
This is very filmi style
Reply Recommend 0
Shaheen Malik
Feb 16, 2022 05:53pm
Baig should be sent to jail for 10 years min.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Mofu
Feb 16, 2022 05:58pm
So no one can speak freely in this country!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Mofu
Feb 16, 2022 06:01pm
Muzzling the opposition is the name of the game here.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem
Feb 16, 2022 06:02pm
Ask him to prove what he said, otherwise he should be taken to appropriate task as per the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas Saeed
Feb 16, 2022 06:04pm
Begining of a new drama serial.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Feb 16, 2022 06:06pm
@Sher Khan, If that’s true what you said . Would it be an excuse to overrun him
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam , USA
Feb 16, 2022 06:09pm
@Sher Khan, women and kids are raped , people get kidnapped and tortured , nobody arrested , but when a federal minister got offended then FIA got active and raids an individual’s house without warrant ! This is justice ?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan , USA
Feb 16, 2022 06:13pm
Is this the country which I like my American born and raised kids to own and feel proud to be a Pakistani ?
Reply Recommend 0
Sohrab Jehangir Khan Afridi
Feb 16, 2022 06:15pm
This guy would have been shot dead in a second if this were US, but Police here is too docile. They let the rascal out in the open with a gun in his hand. It is terrorism.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Feb 16, 2022 06:16pm
This foul mouth is darling of opposition.After he fired at LEA’s he should have been killed.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Feb 16, 2022 06:18pm
The FIR is absolutely wrong. This can never be a criminal case. As for firing at FIA team, we he should be arrested for that!
Reply Recommend 0
Haseeb
Feb 16, 2022 06:21pm
My friend complain to FIA about a fraud almost a year ago and they never replied back. I suppose FIA works so fast only in these cases.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Feb 16, 2022 06:26pm
Mohsin Baig and all his supporters are third class goons and thugs. Media personality my foot.We need to restore civility in Pakistan .Police should teach him a lesson so he can see the stars in daylight.
Reply Recommend 0
sidC
Feb 16, 2022 06:27pm
Stand for yourself ,the only way to deal this fascist government.
Reply Recommend 0
sidC
Feb 16, 2022 06:30pm
@Khawaja, In US blacks and Latino holding gun against police and burning and looting properties. Every country have there own problems . So Stop comparing.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurshid
Feb 16, 2022 06:41pm
@Bazinga, He is training the agencies how to treat him in future
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Feb 16, 2022 06:43pm
This is the most fascist government in history of pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan Huq
Feb 16, 2022 06:48pm
@Khawaja, Not if you have a legal gun and you are within your premises. And the police is trespassing without a warrant and warning.. US is not a jungle
Reply Recommend 0
Sher
Feb 16, 2022 06:49pm
Police & FIA must get search warrants before any search, now they must get for Najam Sethi, Nayyar, Talat, and other including Maryum/
Reply Recommend 0
bilal
Feb 16, 2022 07:10pm
@Salamat, off course for corrupt people. he is the reason why fraudsters are running from the country
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Feb 16, 2022 07:22pm
Freedom of speech or freedom to fire gun by this alleged journalist? What a joke ! This man should be charged with terror charges
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Feb 16, 2022 07:23pm
Carrying a firearm is not acceptable. He is lucky police didn't respond to his firing in self defense. He can criticize Murad Saeed's performance, but not his family...
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 16, 2022 07:27pm
I wonder what will happen to murad saeed once pml n will be in power. Police, rangers, fia, everyone will try to take him under custody
Reply Recommend 0
FARJAD ZAIDI
Feb 16, 2022 07:28pm
This man is a disgrace to journalism. If he's allowed to hold a gun at police then please give me the same rights or put him behind bars for years so everyone can learn lesson.
Reply Recommend 0
Yeti
Feb 16, 2022 07:30pm
Wrong or right Mr baig is hitting a police officer in America he would have been dead by now. Send him to America
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Feb 16, 2022 07:31pm
Well done FIA
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Feb 16, 2022 07:32pm
IK and his best minister doing their best!
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Feb 16, 2022 07:40pm
Pakistani journalists and their supporters are bought out by one or the other political party.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Feb 16, 2022 08:01pm
@Salman, As you sow so shall you reap !
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Feb 16, 2022 08:18pm
Large heart must be shown with a big responsibilities from both sides specifically from government .
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Feb 16, 2022 08:24pm
Well done. If these are not controlled, they will damage the society.
Reply Recommend 0
Zilhaq
Feb 16, 2022 08:28pm
Where there is no rule of law, and judiciary failed to deliver the justice, these kind of incident should not be surprised to anyone.
Reply Recommend 0
JM
Feb 16, 2022 08:28pm
No one is above the law. This journalist should be held accountable for his actions.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam
Feb 16, 2022 08:29pm
Waiting for a time when Mohsin Baig will file a FIR against Murad Saeed and FIA will raid Murad residence !
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Q USA
Feb 16, 2022 08:31pm
Everyone has a right to protect its life and property. Looks like Pakistan is becoming more autocratic like China, North Korea and Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 16, 2022 08:47pm
I am sure no warrant was presented. But the gun in his hand on a public street should be enough to revoke his license.
Reply Recommend 0
Uddin
Feb 16, 2022 08:54pm
Law of the jungle !
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Feb 16, 2022 08:57pm
@Salman, what a day dreaming !
Reply Recommend 0
Siva
Feb 16, 2022 08:59pm
Imran Raj? (with the support of establishment); The whole world knows where the power is? A leader of no standing in the world with so much freedom for right of speech in his own country.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Feb 16, 2022 09:11pm
What a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Ayub Khan
Feb 16, 2022 09:18pm
Murad Saeed is a young, energetic, educated, popular competent and a smart person. They are jealous of the personality of Murad Saeed.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Feb 16, 2022 09:23pm
Only can happen in Pakistan no wear else , u play Yu pay
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Feb 16, 2022 09:26pm
Are these our journalist? Shooting people?
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 16, 2022 09:36pm
The country is a mess under fascist imran khan
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Feb 16, 2022 09:46pm
Nothing will happen to this guy. Our courts as usual will give him a stay order or bail for live. .
Reply Recommend 0
Cye
Feb 16, 2022 10:07pm
Good. No one above the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair
Feb 16, 2022 10:28pm
Calm down, Speaking soft is always better .
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan Huq
Feb 16, 2022 10:32pm
@Sohrab Jehangir Khan Afridi, The man well within his compound with the legal gun has full right to defend his territory .
Reply Recommend 0
Parsa
Feb 16, 2022 10:32pm
Another day in twilight zone.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Feb 16, 2022 10:37pm
Pakistani journalists
Reply Recommend 0
V M Dhar
Feb 16, 2022 10:37pm
Thai is called freedom of speech or freedom of press.
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Feb 16, 2022 10:44pm
Imran is a pharoah
Reply Recommend 0
simple mind
Feb 16, 2022 10:53pm
begum kulsoom, ayesha gulalai, reham, asma shirazi, maria memon, reema omer, gharidah ... are all fair game. Mr. Saeed is amongst 10 awardees of upcoming state of Medina.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Feb 16, 2022 10:56pm
Pakistan is becoming banana republic and major blame goes on judiciary who hardly gives punishment and specializes in giving bails and technical justice. No one is scared of consequences. How is this guy a journalist?
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Feb 16, 2022 10:58pm
Each and every journalists will come in support of him and after today if anyone said pak media is not independent then they should slap themselves. This is beyond independence
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Feb 16, 2022 11:10pm
Why has not murad saeed been arrested to date for using offensive language and making false allegations for Imran Khan...Murad Saeed is unfit for any office let alone for being awarded by his master Khan...
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Feb 16, 2022 11:11pm
A TV personality firing a gun! let him spend few days in the company of Pakistani police - '100 litters then 100 onions' he will come to senses.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Feb 16, 2022 11:14pm
@Fastrack, look whose talking, supporter of the most batameez Imran Khan...
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 16, 2022 11:18pm
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday raided the residence of media personality Mohsin Jamil Baig in Islamabad and arrested him after he allegedly shot at and roughed up members of the raiding team Put him through ATC and send him to rigorous imprisonment for 30 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Feb 16, 2022 11:19pm
Who call this thug as Journalist. If he had been in foreign country he will be sued and paid huge amount for his loose talking.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Feb 16, 2022 11:33pm
Everyone is now a crook and a criminal in Pakistan. Mohsin Baig or Murad Saeed, they're all exactly the same.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Feb 16, 2022 11:38pm
Now he will apply for political asylum
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Feb 16, 2022 11:44pm
PTI is a gangster group not govt!
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Feb 16, 2022 11:47pm
@Salamat, - IK is still better than leader of world’s largest democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
daanish
Feb 17, 2022 12:09am
why do we have so many criminal-minded people in positions of power, media, politics, judiciary, business, education, medicine? No wonder, all ingredients of a failed nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad Kazi
Feb 17, 2022 12:27am
@Fastrack, Are we talking about men in plain clothes trespassing and entering a civilians house? Then yes action should be taken.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Feb 17, 2022 12:31am
Without warrant search and seizure of property of a citizen is prohibited under our constitution!
Reply Recommend 0

