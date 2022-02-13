Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 13, 2022

Pakistan has one of lowest trade-to-GDP ratios in world: ADB

Amin AhmedPublished February 13, 2022 - Updated February 13, 2022 08:57am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan exhibits one of the lowest trade-to-GDP ratios in the world showing at just 30 per cent. However, it is not all doom and gloom and the country has a lot of room for improvement, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

One viable strategy that Pakistan can adopt to boost its growth is to further open its economy to trade. At just 30pc, Pakistan exhibits one of the lowest trade-to-GDP ratios in the world, even when taking its size into account, the ADB says in its report titled ‘Pakistan’s Economy and Trade in the Age of Global Value Chains’.

This indicates great potential for improvement. Studies have affirmed numerous benefits to economic openness, including opportunities for specialisation, access to wider markets, the inflow of know-how, and the formalisation of the economy.

Report notes the country does not have significant trading ties with neighbours in South Asia

Existing patterns indicate that Pakistan’s trade is currently oriented to the United States, Europe, and China. It specialises in textiles, though some of its agricultural products are sold to the Middle East. Interestingly, it does not have a significant trading relationship with its proximate neighbours in South Asia. The only economy for which it is a major market is its northern neighbour Afghanistan, the report points out.

While the vast majority of its export products fall under the textiles grouping, formal measures of export concentration suggest that Pakistan’s exports basket is relatively more diversified, especially compared with other major textile exporters like Bangladesh and Cambodia. However, its exports are less diversified than India.

The report used statistics from 2019 since 2020 was an unusual year [owing to Covid-19] portraying a snapshot of economic openness across various levels of GDP for 166 countries and economies with available data, and for economic openness of Pakistan, it says it is less open than India and Bangladesh. It is only more open than Ethiopia, Brazil and Sudan.

The ADB says Pakistan is a relatively large country, however its trade openness remains remarkably low. Citing example, it says countries that have GDPs comparable to that of Pakistan but with much higher trade-to-GDP include the Philippines, the Netherlands, and Viet Nam. India’s GDP is almost 10 times larger than Pakistan’s, yet trade plays a greater role in its economy, according to the report.

Pakistan has historically experienced uneven growth and remains among the least open economies in the world, even after taking its relatively large size into account.

What it does export is dominated by textile products and rice, though a formal measure of concentration suggests that its exports basket is on the whole quite diversified.

The dominance of textile products in Pakistan’s exports raises the issue of diversification — or potentially the lack of it. Concentrating too much on only a few sectors or products poses risks to an economy since shocks to the dominant sector can more easily cause an economy-wide recession.

Pakistan can adopt to boost its growth to further open its economy to trade. Benefits to economic openness include opportunities for specialisation, access to wider markets, and the inflow of investments, technology, and know-how. There is also evidence that trade promotes the reallocation of labour from the informal to the formal sector.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
NORI
Feb 13, 2022 09:05am
One more advice from ADB. Nothing happens in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
bann.t
Feb 13, 2022 09:08am
Who needs trade when you have CPEC...
Reply Recommend 0
ABD
Feb 13, 2022 09:12am
No trade with India ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Feb 13, 2022 09:12am
Pakistan needs to maximize its trade with Turkey via Iran. Access to Turkey means access to Europe
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 13, 2022 09:13am
We are very low in all the world development index for decades but thanks to IK & PTI he made the drop faster. This government is only good and devolving the country in Twitter.
Reply Recommend 0
Joseph1
Feb 13, 2022 09:18am
In two decades, even Nepal will be better, but will still be better than Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
E Ravi Kumar
Feb 13, 2022 09:34am
The sooner, Pakistani politicians realise this point, the best to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Feb 13, 2022 09:36am
Still, mafias want to come back in power and destroy what's left.
Reply Recommend 0
To be honest
Feb 13, 2022 09:39am
we have more varieties and production of vegs, fruits and other agri products, but we are not innovative, cant add value, our so called industrialists and business are more politicians and less traders minds. Also everything is down to education: spare 2 % master's (let's dont discuss quality of masters) rest of us are illiterates. people around world even export ideas, we can't. Oh! we have Atom bomb
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Feb 13, 2022 09:39am
CPEC will change the GAME!
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Feb 13, 2022 09:43am
Unless, Pakistan learns to seperates geo politics and trade with neighbors, trade-to-GDP ratios will further dwindle. There are other bigger countries where, political issues are kept aside and they continue with trade and there is live example between India and China. India and China had fought wars, there are on-going border conflicts but their trade is not impacted.
Reply Recommend 0
TheTruth
Feb 13, 2022 09:44am
Why not business with India? While China is doing it with India.
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed Awan
Feb 13, 2022 09:46am
Pakistan is lowest in every walk of life under Imran Khan Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
razaAhmad
Feb 13, 2022 09:46am
They are saying we are lazy and not able to produce anything that world can use. Everything we get from out side even the headache medicine. And they we act as if we are rich nation with neighbors.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punishing the Afghans
13 Feb, 2022

Punishing the Afghans

How can Washington justify inflicting collective punishment on the Afghans by dividing their frozen funds to penalise the Taliban?
13 Feb, 2022

Fishermen’s plight

WHENEVER hostilities spike between India and Pakistan, fishermen belonging to both states often have to pay the ...
13 Feb, 2022

Seeking undue allowance

PML-N LEADER Ishaq Dar’s desire to take oath as senator virtually or at the Pakistan High Commission is a classic...
Cabinet or classroom?
Updated 12 Feb, 2022

Cabinet or classroom?

INSPIRED as he is by his own struggles to balance academics with sporting pursuits while at school, the prime...
12 Feb, 2022

Impoverished districts

GIVEN decades of lopsided and uneven ‘development’, it was inevitable that the different regions of a province...
12 Feb, 2022

Larkana jail crisis

THE chaos that gripped Larkana Central Jail until yesterday had been years in the making. The delay in introducing...