Bilawal accepts Shehbaz’s lunch invitation

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif contacted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Friday and invited him for a luncheon meeting on Saturday.

Mr Sharif, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, telephoned the colleague on opposition benches and discussed with him the current national political scenario.

He invited the PPP chairman, who arrived in the city along with his father Asif Ali Zardari earlier in the day, for the luncheon meeting on Saturday. Bilawal accepted the invitation.

PML-N officials say that former president Zardari was also invited for the meeting to be held at Shehbaz’s Model Town residence in which Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz will also be present.

However, sources in the PPP say that internal consultations are going on whether Mr Zardari should accompany Bilawal in the meeting or not.

Officials say that the meeting is being arranged on a directive of party supremo Nawaz Sharif who, they claim, have been contacted multiple times by the PPP.

They claim that in-house change, both in the National and in Punjab Assembly, will be on top of the agenda of the meeting.

PML-N leaders say the PPP wishes to start the no-confidence or in-house change process from Punjab, while they are desirous of seeing the change in the federal setup.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2022