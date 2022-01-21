Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 21, 2022

2 children dead as landslide hits house in Shangla

Umar BachaPublished January 21, 2022 - Updated January 21, 2022 08:56pm
Rescue officials work at the site of a landslide in Shangla on Friday. — Photo by author
Rescue officials work at the site of a landslide in Shangla on Friday. — Photo by author

At least two children died after a landslide struck a house in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district on Friday, burying nine members of the same family.

According to officials, the two deceased children were among six people who were pulled out of the rubble, while efforts were continuing to trace the remaining three family members.

Shangla Deputy Commissioner Ziaur Rehman told Dawn.com that a massive landslide hit the Khurshid Khan house in Kuz Alpuri area of Shangla, destroying it completely and burying its residents. The landslide also blocked the main Bisham-Swat road.

Rehman said Rescue 1122 workers were making efforts to recover the rest of the people trapped underneath the debris.

According to the deputy commissioner, two children and four women were brought to the District Headquarters Hospital, Alpuri, where the two minors died and the women were being treated for their injuries.

The two deceased children were aged three years and two months.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan also said total nine people had been buried under the rubble of the landslide and six had been recovered.

He said the Bisham-Swat road was also blocked due to the landslide and motorists were stuck on both sides.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

21 Jan, 2022

Emergency rumours

ISLAMABAD is once again in the grip of rumours. The latest issue finding traction revolves around a mysterious...
TTP attack
Updated 21 Jan, 2022

TTP attack

MONDAY night’s assault on a police party in Islamabad, which left one cop dead and two injured, marks a ...
21 Jan, 2022

Murree suspensions

ON Wednesday, the Met Office issued a red alert for more heavy snowfall in Murree over the coming weekend, and...
20 Jan, 2022

Too great a divide

THE government’s offer of talks to the opposition on electoral and judicial reforms is a welcome development in a...
Military inductees
Updated 20 Jan, 2022

Military inductees

Giving preference to military personnel for appointments in civilian roles is exposing them to unnecessary controversy.
20 Jan, 2022

Suu Kyi charges

MYANMAR’S ruling junta seems determined to spin a complicated legal web around Aung San Suu Kyi to ensure that the...