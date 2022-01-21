2 children dead as landslide hits house in Shangla

At least two children died after a landslide struck a house in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district on Friday, burying nine members of the same family.

According to officials, the two deceased children were among six people who were pulled out of the rubble, while efforts were continuing to trace the remaining three family members.

Shangla Deputy Commissioner Ziaur Rehman told Dawn.com that a massive landslide hit the Khurshid Khan house in Kuz Alpuri area of Shangla, destroying it completely and burying its residents. The landslide also blocked the main Bisham-Swat road.

Rehman said Rescue 1122 workers were making efforts to recover the rest of the people trapped underneath the debris.

According to the deputy commissioner, two children and four women were brought to the District Headquarters Hospital, Alpuri, where the two minors died and the women were being treated for their injuries.

The two deceased children were aged three years and two months.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan also said total nine people had been buried under the rubble of the landslide and six had been recovered.

He said the Bisham-Swat road was also blocked due to the landslide and motorists were stuck on both sides.