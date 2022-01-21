UK police arrest two men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

LONDON: British police said on Thursday they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested on Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in the northern English city of Manchester. They are being held for questioning and have not yet been charged.

The force said it was continuing to support US authorities with their investigation into Saturday’s hostage incident. Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death. All four hostages were unharmed.

Police did not disclose details about the two people detained on Thursday. British police do not release names and details of detainees until they are charged. On Sunday, police arrested British teenagers in Manchester as part of the investigation. They were later released without charge.

Akram was from Blackburn, an industrial city in northwest England. His family said he had been suffering from mental health issues.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2022