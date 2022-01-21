Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 21, 2022

UK police arrest two men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

APPublished January 21, 2022 - Updated January 21, 2022 08:00am
Police vehicles are parked in front of Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, on Sunday, in Colleyville, Texas. — AP
LONDON: British police said on Thursday they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested on Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in the northern English city of Manchester. They are being held for questioning and have not yet been charged.

The force said it was continuing to support US authorities with their investigation into Saturday’s hostage incident. Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death. All four hostages were unharmed.

Police did not disclose details about the two people detained on Thursday. British police do not release names and details of detainees until they are charged. On Sunday, police arrested British teenagers in Manchester as part of the investigation. They were later released without charge.

Akram was from Blackburn, an industrial city in northwest England. His family said he had been suffering from mental health issues.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2022

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 21, 2022 08:02am
Now, suddenly, the U.K. police woke up to prove its efficiency to the U.S.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilbo
Jan 21, 2022 08:09am
UK is fast becoming new hub for radicals.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Jan 21, 2022 08:50am
More Pakistani connections?
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 21, 2022 08:55am
@Bilbo, "UK is fast becoming new hub for radicals". When you let snakes in. One day they will bite you.
Reply Recommend 0
KannadaBoy
Jan 21, 2022 08:58am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, that’s the fate of radicals every where
Reply Recommend 0

