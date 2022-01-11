Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 11, 2022

ECP restores Ishaq Dar’s victory notification as Senator

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 11, 2022 - Updated January 11, 2022 07:46am
A file photo of PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — AFP
A file photo of PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has restored the victory notification of former finance minister Ishaq Dar as senator.

A notification to this effect was issued on Monday pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court.

On March 9, 2018, the ECP had issued the notification declaring Mr Dar, a PML-N leader, as returned candidate for the Senate from Punjab on a technocrat seat.

The apex court on May 8, 2018 had ordered the ECP that the notification declaring Mr Dar a member of the upper house be suspended for his failure to appear before the court despite repeated summons.

In June 2018, the ECP had suspended the notification regarding Mr Dar’s success in the Senate election held in 2018.

“[The ECP] has been pleased to suspend the notification of even number dated 9 March 2018, to the extent of Muhammad Ishaq Dar, whereby he was declared as returned candidate from the Senate… against seat reserved for technocrats… from Punjab province,” read a notification.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abbas Mehr
Jan 11, 2022 07:58am
Is this another sign of closure of "One Page" Mantra?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 11, 2022 07:58am
But he must return now within 2 months. Will he?
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Jan 11, 2022 07:59am
ECP is as crooked as PMLN
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 11, 2022 08:30am
ECP is puppet of PMLN and, will do as told, whereas, they should be impartial and make decisions accordingly. This is the delima of our country, where cronies are planted in our institutions for personal favours.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jan 11, 2022 08:31am
The right hand man and major money laundering expert for the Sharif family - congrats to the ECP, you have shown your true colours.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jan 11, 2022 08:32am
It can only happen in Pakistan that an absconder who has cases pending against him and who doesn't want to return t face them is reinstated in the Senate. What a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Jan 11, 2022 08:55am
PTI is on it's way out. See the first three comments and it is evident! Bros, do it for Pakistan and not for PTI. Peace.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New LNG terminal
Updated 11 Jan 2022

New LNG terminal

THE ministry of energy’s abrupt decision to set up before next winter a new LNG terminal — the third in the...
11 Jan 2022

Trust deficit

WHEN the citizens’ trust in the state and its workings begins to decrease, even routine incidents are eyed with...
11 Jan 2022

Textbooks embezzlement

CORRUPTION appears to be the common thread in the systemic issues that plague the country’s education sector. Be ...
IHC verdict
Updated 10 Jan 2022

IHC verdict

It is important that the navy club issue is taken to its logical conclusion in light of the court order.
10 Jan 2022

Taliban’s choices

AS the Afghan Taliban regime tries to win international recognition, it must confront one plain truth: is it willing...
Updated 10 Jan 2022

Cryptocurrency scam

THE investigation launched by the cyber crime wing of the Sindh FIA against multiple mobile apps linked to the...