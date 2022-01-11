ECP restores Ishaq Dar’s victory notification as Senator

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has restored the victory notification of former finance minister Ishaq Dar as senator.

A notification to this effect was issued on Monday pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court.

On March 9, 2018, the ECP had issued the notification declaring Mr Dar, a PML-N leader, as returned candidate for the Senate from Punjab on a technocrat seat.

The apex court on May 8, 2018 had ordered the ECP that the notification declaring Mr Dar a member of the upper house be suspended for his failure to appear before the court despite repeated summons.

In June 2018, the ECP had suspended the notification regarding Mr Dar’s success in the Senate election held in 2018.

“[The ECP] has been pleased to suspend the notification of even number dated 9 March 2018, to the extent of Muhammad Ishaq Dar, whereby he was declared as returned candidate from the Senate… against seat reserved for technocrats… from Punjab province,” read a notification.

