Islamabad IGP wants legal options available for ASI arrested on charge of spying

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 30, 2021 - Updated December 30, 2021 10:52am

ISLAMABAD: All legal options available to the general public should also be available to the assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a diplomat.

This was said by Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Ahsan Younas while talking to journalists on Wednesday.

Furthermore, over 60 crime pockets were identified in the capital and Safe City has been directed to focus on the identified areas. Efforts are being made to use CCTVs for snap checking in the city to avoid inconveniencing people, the IGP said, adding that police presence at important points would be ensured.

He said efforts were also being made to register complaints online before the first week of January, adding that the Islamabad Traffic Police would be made a dynamic force.

Moreover, the IGP pinned honorary badges on the uniforms of 37 officials who were given the title of ‘Ghazi’ at a ceremony organised at Police Lines headquarters.

He said police officers who are injured in the line of duty are Ghazis, adding that it was an honour for him to accompany officials who got injured while performing their duties.

“These brave officers shed their blood to protect the lives and property of people as well as to maintain law and order,” he said, adding that it was his prime responsibility to take care of his force.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2021

