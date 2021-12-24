Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 24, 2021

ASI arrested in Islamabad under secret act sent to jail

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 24, 2021 - Updated December 24, 2021 10:33am

ISLAMABAD: A local court of Islamabad on Thursday sent ASI Zahoor Ahmed to Adiala Jail on 15 days judicial remand in connection with a case registered against him for violation of Official Secret Act.

Ahmed went missing a few days earlier and was being widely discussed in the social media platforms.

However, the FIA on December 13 formally arrested him and booked him under the Official Secret Act.

The FIA was seeking further remand of the accused.

However, Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Suhail noted that “evidently, 10 days physical remand was previously allowed, and the purpose for which said remand was given has been served as acknowledged by the investigating officer.”

“Since no plausible reason as to remanding the accused for further physical remand is given, the accused is hereby remanded into judicial custody up till Jan 6, 2022,” the court order read.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The caste problem in Pakistan

The caste problem in Pakistan

One often hears refrain that there is no such thing as caste in Pakistan, this rhetoric is completely out of touch with reality.

Opinion

Editorial

24 Dec 2021

More powers for FBR

THE government’s move to seek additional punitive powers for tax collectors against retail businesses that are...
24 Dec 2021

Report on terrorism

Threat posed to region by violent extremist outfits has grown more complex since fall of the Ashraf Ghani government.
24 Dec 2021

Kashmiri activist’s arrest

A CALL by UN rights experts to immediately release a detained Kashmiri activist has once again underscored the ...
23 Dec 2021

Industry’s gas woes

BONA FIDE textile and clothing exporters have started suffering production losses as the row between the industry ...
Flawed wars
Updated 23 Dec 2021

Flawed wars

THE destructive US interventions and regime-change missions, particularly in the Muslim world, over the last few...
Updated 23 Dec 2021

Acquittal falsely obtained

THE trial of the accused in the Sahiwal incident never met the ends of justice. That fact was as clear as the broad...