ASI arrested in Islamabad under secret act sent to jail

ISLAMABAD: A local court of Islamabad on Thursday sent ASI Zahoor Ahmed to Adiala Jail on 15 days judicial remand in connection with a case registered against him for violation of Official Secret Act.

Ahmed went missing a few days earlier and was being widely discussed in the social media platforms.

However, the FIA on December 13 formally arrested him and booked him under the Official Secret Act.

The FIA was seeking further remand of the accused.

However, Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Suhail noted that “evidently, 10 days physical remand was previously allowed, and the purpose for which said remand was given has been served as acknowledged by the investigating officer.”

“Since no plausible reason as to remanding the accused for further physical remand is given, the accused is hereby remanded into judicial custody up till Jan 6, 2022,” the court order read.

