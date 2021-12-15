ASI in Islamabad arrested on charge of sharing secret information with foreign diplomat

ISLAMABAD: The counter-terrorism wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the capital police on the charge of sharing sensitive information with a foreign diplomat, officials of the agency and the police told Dawn.

The ASI was stationed at the Golra police station and on suspicion he was being monitored.

The arrest was made after the agency got information that the ASI would meet a foreign diplomat/agent at a metro bus station on Jinnah Avenue. The agency was further informed that the ASI would share secret information and documents with the diplomat, which was against the interest of the country.

In response, a team, comprising officials of the FIA counter-terrorism wing police station, was constituted. When the officials reached the spot, they got information that the ASI had been picked up by the foreign diplomat in a car having black tinted glasses.

The team waited in the same area and after some time the car returned and dropped the ASI there and was taken into custody.

Two mobile phones, a wallet, an envelope containing Rs50,000 and USBs were recovered from him. When asked, he failed to give a satisfactory answer over his meeting with the diplomat.

The ASI disclosed that he had been taking money from the foreign diplomat for providing him secret information and documents, said the officials.

In a press release, a spokesman for the Islamabad police confirmed that the FIA had taken the ASI into custody on suspicion and started an investigation.

“The FIA assured the police that it will fulfil all the legal requirements during the investigation.”

He said the police also extended full support to the FIA during the investigation.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2021