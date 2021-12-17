Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 17, 2021

Police round up 33 more suspects in Silakot lynching case

Imran SadiqPublished December 17, 2021 - Updated December 17, 2021 12:58pm
Police take along suspects in connection to lynching case after arrests in Sialkot. — DawnNewsTV
Police take along suspects in connection to lynching case after arrests in Sialkot. — DawnNewsTV

Sialkot police on Friday claimed to have arrested 33 more primary suspects involved in the lynching of 49-year-old Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in the city.

A mob comprising hundreds of protesters, including the employees of the factory Kumara was the manager of, had tortured him to death on December 3 and later burnt his body.

The brutal killing drew widespread condemnation from political circles and human rights bodies.

A first information report was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer Armaghan Maqt under sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Investigator Tariq Mahmood, in a statement, said the 33 suspects will be presented in the anti-terrorism court Gujranwala today. He said the remand of 52 suspects had already been obtained from the court.

As many as 85 suspects have been arrested in connection with the case so far, he added.

'Horrific vigilante attack'

The incident saw widespread outrage and condemnation across Pakistan with politicians, scholars and civil society members calling for swift punishment to be meted out to the perpetrators.

Reacting to the “horrific vigilante attack”, Prime Minister Imran Khan had termed it a day of shame for Pakistan. “I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress,” he had tweeted.

Kumara's remains were repatriated to Sri Lanka on Dec 6 and a condolence reference was held for him a day later at the Prime Minister's House.

The political and military leadership subsequently decided the government would pursue a "comprehensive strategy" to stamp out religious extremism and vigilantism in the incident's wake.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 17 Dec 2021

Monetary tightening

THE T-bill auction results on Wednesday underscore that the State Bank’s credibility is at its lowest point at the...
17 Dec 2021

Islamophobia envoy

OVER the past two decades, in the aftermath of 9/11 and the ensuing spread of transnational terrorism in the name of...
17 Dec 2021

Access to justice

MUCH has been said about Pakistanis’ lack of access to justice — and rightly so. From the convoluted workings of...
Updated 16 Dec 2021

East Pakistan lessons

An honest national debate is still pending on the eastern wing's separation so the mistakes of the past are not repeated.
Indelible memories
Updated 16 Dec 2021

Indelible memories

SOME tragedies are so soul-searing, so monumental, that their imprint remains permanently etched in the nation’s...
16 Dec 2021

Financial inclusion

IN the last few years, the State Bank has taken some important initiatives to reduce the large-scale financial...