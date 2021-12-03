Dawn Logo

Twitter of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia criticises PM Imran over inflation, FO says account hacked

Dawn.comPublished December 3, 2021 - Updated December 3, 2021 01:23pm
A file view of the Pakistan's embassy in Serbia. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Embassy Serbia Facebook
A file view of the Pakistan's embassy in Serbia. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Embassy Serbia Facebook

The official Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia tweeted criticism targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, citing rising inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries for three months. Two hours later, the Foreign Office issued a statement, saying social media accounts of the embassy had been hacked.

The tweets have since been deleted.

"The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia," the Foreign Office spokesperson tweeted.

The verified account had tweeted: "With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we [government] official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees. Is this #NayaPakistan ?"

The tweet along with the text critising the premier included a parody song with the "Ghabrana nahi hai (we do not have to worry)" catchphrase.

Under the above tweet, the account posted another tweet saying: "I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option."

Earlier this week, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed inflation edged up to 11.5pc from 9.2pc, the highest increase noted in the past 20 months influenced by a record hike in fuel prices in October.

The massive rupee depreciation fuelled import-led inflation. Inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased to its highest level in 20 months — the period when global oil prices kept rising steadily undermining earlier gains.

At the same time, prices of fresh vegetables, fruits and meat also posted a persistent increase in major urban and rural centres.

The average inflation during the July-November period rose to 9.32pc on a yearly basis.

Sheeraz Ali
Dec 03, 2021 12:25pm
You reap what you sow. We do not have to worry.
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter truth
Dec 03, 2021 12:25pm
Atleast some have The guts to speak the truth........
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Dec 03, 2021 12:27pm
Just liked RTS was "hacked" to bring in the incompetent handsome PM, this twitter account was "hacked" to speak the truth!
Reply Recommend 0
Ajab Dr
Dec 03, 2021 12:28pm
They are 100% right in this important point in the history of Islamic Republic of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
Dec 03, 2021 12:29pm
Unbelievable. IK should take some responsibility and resign for failing his nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 03, 2021 12:29pm
Not paid for 3 months? Collapsing much?
Reply Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Dec 03, 2021 12:30pm
Political sarcasm apart, how much humiliation is enough for PMIK and Naya Pakistan ??
Reply Recommend 0
Rambo71
Dec 03, 2021 12:30pm
Where are you Fastrack and Zak Congratulation Fastrack and Zak for the Naya Pakistan which could not control its officials in FO
Reply Recommend 0
Hume ghabrana hai
Dec 03, 2021 12:30pm
Let's blame hackers kyonki Baat to sahi hi bola hai..
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Dec 03, 2021 12:31pm
Account is probably hacked. But the song s catchy though.
Reply Recommend 0
The Commoner
Dec 03, 2021 12:31pm
Obviously hacked
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Dec 03, 2021 12:33pm
Lol!
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 03, 2021 12:33pm
They can switch their job to the FBR and collect taxes from the rich people. With that money, the other people will also get paid and everybody will live happily ever after.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Dec 03, 2021 12:33pm
A false allegation, probably hacked. Inflation is a complex multi variable economic phenomenon. If not, then is Imran Khan also responsible for rising inflation in the United States?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 03, 2021 12:33pm
This is an Indian conspiracy to tarnish Pak image
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Dec 03, 2021 12:33pm
Blame India, fast and easy!
Reply Recommend 0
Superpower Pakistan
Dec 03, 2021 12:35pm
Hilarious,,,,
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 03, 2021 12:35pm
This is the voice of all pakistan and salute to embassy to represent true feelings of common men and properly representing state and not the incompetent corrupt government
Reply Recommend 0
Bilbo
Dec 03, 2021 12:37pm
Now the person will be targeted by ego maniac & fascist Khan,How dare he spoke truth & reality ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dilnasheen
Dec 03, 2021 12:38pm
uncomfortable truth !!
Reply Recommend 0
Shashank Misra
Dec 03, 2021 12:38pm
This tweet is going viral :)
Reply Recommend 0
fact checker
Dec 03, 2021 12:39pm
Truth yes ! and please nothing do with Indian CEO
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Dec 03, 2021 12:39pm
HahaHaha.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif Hussain
Dec 03, 2021 12:39pm
Bitter truth...
Reply Recommend 0
Smart
Dec 03, 2021 12:41pm
Creative video .
Reply Recommend 0
Osaid
Dec 03, 2021 12:45pm
Oops. I guess some kid from a verified account holder wrote this because Children are truthful by heart (Bachay man ka sachay)
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Dec 03, 2021 12:45pm
... Meanwhile, Prime Minister's Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arslan Khalid said the account was hacked. - That is what he would say. It is his job to deflect criticism but because of the specific complaint that the diplomatic staff were not being paid it is more likely to be real. Staff must have wondered when they would be paid. Sounds true.
Reply Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Dec 03, 2021 12:46pm
Put the blame on India and close the case.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 03, 2021 12:48pm
Maybe Pakistan has stopped paying its embassy staff abroad and left them to fend for themselves until they receive IMF and Saudi bailouts.
Reply Recommend 0
Jatt ji
Dec 03, 2021 12:49pm
Hahaha tabdili...
Reply Recommend 0
sudhi
Dec 03, 2021 12:52pm
Check whether the embassy staff were paid for for the last three months.
Reply Recommend 0
Sorab
Dec 03, 2021 12:56pm
nobody will believe "it was hacked" That sounded more genuine than any Pakistani minister in last 3 years....
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Dec 03, 2021 12:56pm
The EVMs will also get hacked
Reply Recommend 0
VG
Dec 03, 2021 01:04pm
hacked or not, loved the parody song!
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Dec 03, 2021 01:06pm
@Fastrack, " This is an Indian conspiracy to tarnish Pak image.. " Image..?? What Image...??
Reply Recommend 0
Dost
Dec 03, 2021 01:06pm
how can some one do wrong in the naya Pakistan gifted by Imran?
Reply Recommend 0
kash
Dec 03, 2021 01:07pm
Inflation is high, its also over 5.2% in UK too.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 03, 2021 01:13pm
People are turning against failed and facist Imran khan
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Malik
Dec 03, 2021 01:14pm
Many staff members are not being paid for 3 months. What type of Naya Pakistan it is?.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali
Dec 03, 2021 01:14pm
FO denies any truth that hurts the country but then the truth gets buried
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 03, 2021 01:15pm
The cats out of the bag
Reply Recommend 0
Amarnath
Dec 03, 2021 01:23pm
Sad state of affairs
Reply Recommend 0
Kumar
Dec 03, 2021 01:26pm
Quite possible!!! But embassy staff should have immediately informed in this regard!!!
Reply Recommend 0

