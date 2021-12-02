Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 02, 2021

President Alvi signs journalists protection bill into act

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 2, 2021 - Updated December 2, 2021 10:40am
President Arif Alvi speaks during an interview on DawnNews. — Screengrab
President Arif Alvi speaks during an interview on DawnNews. — Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday signed the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill into act, and termed it historic legislation for the country.

Dr Alvi said people did not want that their mistakes to be exposed so they put pressure on the journalists.

The bill focused on protecting lives of journalists, saving them from harassment and torture and ensuring their welfare by giving facilities of life and health insurance.

The President stressed the need for developing a culture of tolerance for journalists because they were only doing reporting and disseminating information.

Addressing the signing ceremony Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said his ministry stood behind the working journalists, and added that a section in Pakistan tried to give the impression that the press was not free here.

Also read: Senate passes journalist protection, NAB bills amid opposition's protest

“If there is no free press in Pakistan, then there will be no free press anywhere in the world,” he added, “When it comes to press freedom, we compare ourselves not with the Third World and the Muslim World but with the First World.”

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said since there was no defamation law in Pakistan, so there was more freedom of the press than even in the first world.

The bill has been prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights and the minister Dr Shirin Mazari, in her remarks said the new law was progressive in nature and gave insurance of life and health to the journalists and media professionals.

Meanwhile, global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the inclusion of “an extremely vague section” in a law on protecting journalists that was passed by the parliament earlier this month.

The RSF in a statement said that Section 6 of the law neutralises virtually all the protection that it was supposed to provide.

“This section prohibits all journalists and media professionals from spreading ‘false information’ and producing material that ‘advocates hatred’ or constitutes ‘incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence’ – without clearly defining what any of these terms means,” RSF said in the statement.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

02 Dec 2021

Funding for polls

THE PTI government’s autocratic mentality is again on full display, even as it feigns adherence to the law....
02 Dec 2021

Soaring prices

PRICES are surging. And they are increasing at a much faster pace than anticipated, burdening millions of...
Ali Wazir’s bail
Updated 02 Dec 2021

Ali Wazir’s bail

IT has been a long time coming, but MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Ali Wazir has finally been granted bail...
Covid funds controversy
Updated 01 Dec 2021

Covid funds controversy

A COMPREHENSIVE and detailed report by the auditor general of Pakistan on the utilisation of Covid-19 funds by the...
01 Dec 2021

Sindh LG law

THE Sindh Local Government Act, 2013, introduced by the PPP to roll back the Musharraf-era local bodies system in ...
Monster of circular debt
Updated 01 Dec 2021

Monster of circular debt

The crisis facing the energy sector cannot be tackled sustainably without taming the many elephants in the room.