Shaheen, Ashwin leading wicket takers in Tests so far this year

Dawn.comPublished November 29, 2021 - Updated November 29, 2021 05:09pm
This combination of photos show Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and India's Ravichandaran Ashwin. — Reuters/EspnCricinfo
This combination of photos show Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and India's Ravichandaran Ashwin. — Reuters/EspnCricinfo

Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi and Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have become the joint highest wicket takers in Test matches this year with 44 scalps each.

Afridi and Ashwin have played eight and seven matches, respectively, so far this year and are featuring prominently for their sides in ongoing Test series. India is playing New Zealand at home while Pakistan is playing an away tour in Bangladesh.

Afridi delivered his career best figures in an innings this year in August against the West Indies, grabbing six wickets for 51 runs, while Ashwin's top outing this year was 6-61 in February against England.

Bowlers with the highest number of wickets in 2021 so far. — Courtesy: EspnCricinfo
Bowlers with the highest number of wickets in 2021 so far. — Courtesy: EspnCricinfo

Here's what Afridi had to say after accomplishing his career-best figures in the five-day format.

Interestingly, Afridi also features in the list of top wicket-takers in all formats this year so far, sharing the record with his teammate Hasan Ali.

Top wicket-takers in all formats this year. — Courtesy: EspnCricinfo
Top wicket-takers in all formats this year. — Courtesy: EspnCricinfo

