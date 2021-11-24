Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 24, 2021

PTI's Aon Abbas Buppi appointed as special aide to PM on e-commerce

Tahir SheraniPublished November 24, 2021 - Updated November 24, 2021 09:12pm
A file photo of newly appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on E-commerce Aon Abbas Buppi. — Photo courtesy Senate website
A file photo of newly appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on E-commerce Aon Abbas Buppi. — Photo courtesy Senate website

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbas Buppi has been appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister on e-commerce, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Wednesday.

The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said Buppi's appointment "shall be in honourary capacity".

Buppi was elected as a senator in March this year and served as the managing director of the Pakistan Baitul Maal until then.

His appointment follows that of PTI's Muhammad Ayub Afridi as the adviser to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis.

Afridi submitted his resignation as member of the upper house to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and vacated his seat on Tuesday.

In a video message from parliament after his resignation was accepted by the Senate chairman, Afridi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had previously expressed the wish for him to resign, which is why he took the step now.

Hours later, he was notified as the adviser to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis.

According to media reports, the government is planning to get Shaukat Tarin, the premier's finance adviser, elected to Senate on the seat vacated by Afridi to ensure he can become the finance minister again.

These recent appointments have increased the number of members in the federal cabinet to 53. They now include 17 special assistants to the prime minister, five advisers, 27 federal ministers and four ministers of state.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taliban’s skewed priorities
Updated 24 Nov 2021

Taliban’s skewed priorities

The Taliban have yet to live up to their pledges to respect human rights and form a broad-based govt with women in its ranks.
24 Nov 2021

More pain to come

THE scale of fiscal adjustments the IMF has ordered the government to make over the next several weeks for the...
Updated 24 Nov 2021

Coal miners in peril

THERE appears to be no end in sight to the plight of coal miners working in a largely unregulated sector. Not only ...
Childish tactics
Updated 23 Nov 2021

Childish tactics

THE Asma Jehangir Conference held over the weekend in Lahore generated plenty of noise and controversy in terms of...
Agreement with IMF
Updated 23 Nov 2021

Agreement with IMF

THE good news is that Pakistan has finally struck a deal with the IMF for the resumption of the $6bn loan facility...
23 Nov 2021

Full syllabus

THE recent announcement by the federal education authorities that all exams, based on the entire syllabus, would be...