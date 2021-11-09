Dawn Logo

Activist's death sparks protest in KP's Malakand, deputy and assistant commissioner suspended

Murad Ali KhanPublished November 9, 2021 - Updated November 10, 2021 12:09am
A file photo of slain social media activist Muhammad Zada Agra. — Photo provided by author
A file photo of slain social media activist Muhammad Zada Agra. — Photo provided by author

The deputy commissioner (DC) and assistant commissioner (AC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand district were suspended on Tuesday after a social activist was allegedly killed in the region's Sakhakot area the previous day.

According to the FIR of the incident, Muhammad Zada Agra was shot dead by two unidentified men on a motorcycle near his residence in Sakhakot on Monday night. He was also the former district president of the Insaf Students Federation — the student wing of the PTI.

In a Facebook post on October 12, Agra had alleged that the DC, in collusion with his political opponents, was trying to harass him, as part of a "dirty conspiracy". He had also accused the DC of misusing his authority to arrest him. Zada had added that if anything happened to him as a result of this "dirty conspiracy", the Malakand DC was to be held responsible.

According to local journalists and businessmen, Agra was active on social media and used to frequently raise his voice against the drug mafia in the region.

The alleged killing stirred an outcry in the area, leading to a protest on Tuesday. Different political parties, social organisations and the slain activist's family called for the suspension of the two officials and the registration of an FIR against them.

Protesters sat with Agra's body on the road for around five hours for the fulfilment of their demands. The victim was later laid to rest after KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ordered action against the AC and DC.

In a tweet, provincial information minister Kamran Bangash said that the action against the officials was taken on the directives of the chief minister.

"CM Mahmood Khan has taken a strict [action] against the murder of Muhammad Zada in Sakhakot. DC and AC Malakand have been suspended and made OSD (officer on special duty). A rigorous inquiry report has been ordered to be presented ASAP by the office of KP CM," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Establishment Department directed Malakand DC Altaf Ahmed Sheikh and Malakand AC Fawad Khattak to report to the department for further posting.

The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, added that the Malakand additional deputy commissioner had been authorised to hold the additional charge of DC, while the additional assistant commissioner was given the additional charge of AC until further orders.

Additional reporting by Sirajuddin

Comments (6) Closed
Fastrack
Nov 10, 2021 12:26am
PTI and IK has failed in every area be it economy or security or FATF or IMF.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 10, 2021 12:32am
What a grave, gruesome, grim, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Recommend 0
Ali Khattak
Nov 10, 2021 09:45am
He was victimised for being bold in speaking truth in the face of DC.
Recommend 0
Shabash
Nov 10, 2021 10:48am
What happenings in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Rehmat Ali
Nov 10, 2021 01:08pm
Corruption ruining every governing body.No one want loose grip on money making points.
Recommend 0
aijaz gul
Nov 10, 2021 03:06pm
Prayers .RIP
Recommend 0

Opinion

Editorial

11 Nov 2021

Snubbed by allies

THESE past few weeks have been quite rough for the government. But no instance has been as embarrassing as the...
11 Nov 2021

Afghan suffering

IN its latest report, the UN has warned that more than half of Afghanistan’s population is expected to experience...
11 Nov 2021

National park damage

THE age-old question of ‘Quis custodiet ipsos custodes’, or ‘Who will guard the guards themselves’, has come...
10 Nov 2021

Paying taxes

FOR whatever it is worth, finance adviser Shaukat Tarin’s pledge to tax everyone’s income to boost tax-to-GDP...
10 Nov 2021

A win for journalists

IN a welcome move, the National Assembly has passed the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, ...
Temple land allotment
Updated 10 Nov 2021

Temple land allotment

THE CDA’s withdrawal of a notification regarding the cancellation of allotment of a plot reserved for a Hindu...