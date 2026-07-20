Lilly is the world’s most valuable drugmaker and the first pharmaceutical company to be worth more than $1tr, joining a club mostly dominated by tech giants, reports The Economist
Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, July 20th, 2026
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Lilly is the world’s most valuable drugmaker and the first pharmaceutical company to be worth more than $1tr, joining a club mostly dominated by tech giants, reports The Economist
Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, July 20th, 2026