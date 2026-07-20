Rapist of daughter killed by ‘accomplices’ in Gujrat

GUJRAT: A man allegedly involved in repeatedly raping his own daughter at gunpoint was killed in the “firing by his own accomplices” during an encounter in the precincts of Ladhewala Warraich police, Gujranwala, on Sunday.

A spokesman for Gujranwala police says that unidentified armed suspects opened fire on a police picket, leading to crossfire between the two sides. When the firing stopped, the police found the body of a man, later identified as Mumtaz, who had allegedly been raping his own daughter at gunpoint.

The police claimed that the suspect was killed in the firing by his accomplices.

The police also recovered a weapon from the scene and registered a case against the fleeing accomplices of the dead suspect.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026