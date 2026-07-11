Abducted minor girl recovered after suspect killed in ‘encounter’

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police safely rescued a minor girl, who was abducted from Rehmat Town by three bikers, after an “encounter”, during which one of the suspects was allegedly killed by his own accomplices, in Faisalabad on Friday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Tanveer Hussain Tanvio says that as soon as the abduction of the five-year-old girl, Fajr Noor, by three bikers was reported to Ghulam Muhammadabad police, they pursued the suspects with the help of CCTV cameras footage, till they reached a deserted shop near Subhanullah Chowk.

He said that when the police besieged the shop, the girl’s cries could be heard and locals had also gathered outside.

The CPO said the police, using a megaphone, asked the suspects to surrender and handover the victim.

Instead, he said, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire, that was returned by by the police. When the firing stopped, one of the suspects, identified as Bilal, was found lying critically injured on the spot, allegedly in the firing by his fleeing accomplices, the CPO claimed.

The suspect later succumbed to his injuries. He said a pistol and the motorcycle used in the kidnapping were found near the the dead suspect. SSP Operations Imran Ahmed Malik handed over the recovered girl to her parents.

On the occasion, hundreds of people who had gathered there raised slogans in favour of the police and showered flowers on policemen who participated in the operation.

The search for the two fleeing suspects is on.

Woman burnt: A woman was burnt to death in Sheikhupura allegedly by her husband and his first wife on Friday.

Laila Khalid of Lahore claimed in her FIR registered with the Factory Area police that her daughter Tehreem (26) was often tortured by her husband, Hamza, and his first wife, Salma. On Friday, Hamza informed Laila by phone that Tehreem had been burnt to death in a cylinder leakage fire but when she reached Sheikhupura she came to know that Tehreem was set on fire by Hamza and his first wife.

Police arrested the couple.

TWO DIE: Two members of a family, including an elderly woman, died and and three others injured, when the roof of a room of theirhouse caved in at Chak 454 JB on Faisalabad Road, Jhang, during the torrential rain that lashed the area on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, following the incident, an immediate rescue operation was launched, and when the rubble was removed, two of the four family members trapped under it had already died.

The officials said the deceased persons were identified as a woman, Bakhan Bibi (70) and her grandson Aoun (18), while the three wounded persons -- Allah Jewai (75), her brother-in-law Allah Ditta (50) and her grandson Mohsin Raza (24) -- were shifted to Jhang DHQ Hospital.

SUSPECT HELD: The police arrested a suspect for allegedly killing a minor girl after raping her four days ago at Nankana Sahib.

A case of kidnapping of the girl, Abiha (4) was registered by Warburton police four days ago.

The police claim they traced the main suspect, ‘F’, and took him into custody for investigation. A press release says DPO Rana Arsalan Zahid met the victim’s parents and assured them of provision of justice.

‘DRUG DEALER’ KILLED: A man allegedly involved in inter-district drug dealing was allegedly killed in an “encounter” with Jaranwala city police.

Police sources say the suspect, Zubair, was a notorious drug dealer allegedly involved in dozens of drug cases.

They say that ASI Zafar Iqbal leading a police team was present near Chak 240 GB link road when by a suspicious car was stopped by them.

Instead of stopping on a police signal, the car occupants allegedly opened fire on the police party, that was returned.

On being informed about the “encounter”, SHO Muzaffar Khokhar, along with more police personnel also reached the spot.

Following an exchange of fire, one of the suspects was found lying injured on the front seat of the car, while others fled the scene, the police claim.

A pistol was recovered from the injured suspect, who later succumbed to this wounds, they add.

The police say that during the search, 99 kilogram hashish was also recovered from the car.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026