Workers demand enforcement of labour laws, minimum wages

LAHORE: Workers’ representatives from across south Punjab on Saturday demanded strict enforcement of labour laws, implementation of minimum wage rates, abolition of contract-based system and repeal of what they termed the antiworker Punjab Labour Code, warning of a nationwide struggle if their demands were not met.

The demands were made at a daylong consultative convention held at the Multan Press Club, where the participants also vowed to launch a sustained movement for higher wages and the protection of trade union rights.

The convention was jointly organised by five labour federations affiliated with IndustriALL Global Union: the All Pakistan Federation of United Trade Unions Federations (APFUTUF), the National Trade Union Federation (NTUF), the Pakistan Textile Workers Federation (PTWF), the Ittehad Labour Union of Carpet Industries Pakistan and the Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF).

The event was presided over by HBWWF Secretary General Zehra Khan, who also serves as co-chair of IndustriALL Global Union’s textile and garment sector, and moderated by Yusuf Ansari.

Speakers alleged that Pakistan had become a country where trade union rights had been systematically curtailed, claiming workers were increasingly prevented from exercising their constitutional and legal right to organise.

They said a majority of workers were denied basic labour rights, including payment of the statutory minimum wages, social security coverage and pension registration.

The participants criticised the proposed Punjab Labour Code, describing it as legislation that would legitimise the contract-based labour system and further weaken workers’ rights. They also condemned the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), alleging it curtailed the freedom of expression.

The labour leaders claimed employers in Pakistan’s industrial and services sectors have been depriving workers of trillions of rupees through unpaid wages, overtime, bonuses, social security contributions, pension payments, gratuity and profit-sharing benefits.

Expressing concern over the crisis in the textile and garment sectors, the participants said the industry’s decline had led to the dismissal of thousands of workers despite its contribution of more than 60 per cent to the country’s export earnings.

They also alleged that Pakistan continued to fall short of its commitments made under International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions and the European Union’s GSP+ trade framework.

The convention adopted a resolution demanding strict enforcement of labour laws, implementation of minimum wages for all categories of workers in Punjab, removal of restrictions on trade union formation and collective bargaining, abolition of contract-based labour, issuance of written appointment letters to all workers, mandatory registration with social security and pension institutions, an end to privatisation of public sector enterprises, restoration of collective bargaining rights in Pakistan Railways through an immediate union referendum, elimination of workplace sexual harassment, repeal of discriminatory laws against women and effective enforcement of national and international labour standards by global fashion brands and their local suppliers.

Those who addressed the convention include NTUF Secretary General Nasir Mansoor, APFUTUF leader Zia Syed, Niaz Khan of the Ittehad Labour Union of Carpet Industries Pakistan, Pakistan Textile Workers Federation leader Nisar Shah, Ashfaq Butt, Labour Qaumi Movement’s Rana Tahir, Railway Workers Union’s Saleem Chishti and other labour leaders.

They reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying protests against what they described as anti-worker legislation, IMF-driven economic policies and exploitation of workers.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026