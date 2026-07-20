Drug dealer gets jail

OKARA: A Model Criminal Trial Court (MCTC) in Dipalpur has sentenced a drug dealer to nine years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs80,000 in a narcotics case.

The Dipalpur additional district and sessions judge convicted Saleem Arif after finding him guilty of possessing 1,540 grams of charas. According to the prosecution, Hujra Shah Muqeem Police arrested the suspect and recovered the narcotics from his possession.

The case was tried before the MCTC.

After completion of the trial and examination of the evidence, the court found the suspect guilty and awarded him nine years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs80,000. In case of default in payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment. Following the announcement of the verdict, police shifted the convict to District Jail Okara.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026