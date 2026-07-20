Man arrested for attempted rape of minor

BAHAWALPUR: The Cantonment Police claimed to have arrested a tailor for attempting to rape a minor girl in Sadiq Colony on Ahmedpur East Road in Bahawalpur on Sunday.

According to police sources, a maid working in homes in Sadiq Colony had filed a complaint to the police on July 7 alleging that a tailor, who had a shop near her house, lured her daughter S (4) to his shop on the pretext of giving her candies.

In the shop, she claimed, he attempted to rape her but fled when area people came after hearing her screams.

Police claimed that after registering an FIR, their teams were conducting raids to arrest the suspect, who had gone into hiding and was arrested in a raid on Sunday.

ACCIDENTS: Five persons, including two minor boys, died while two suffered serious injuries in four separate incidents in Bahawalpur and Lodhran districts.

In the first incident, two truckers were killed in a sequence of collisions between three vehicles near Khanqah Sharif, on the Karachi-Lahore- Peshawar (KLP) highway.

According to the Bahawalpur Rescue 1122, two drivers Muhammad Owais (31) of Haroonabad and Shahid (30) of Sahiwal were killed while Rashid Ali (19) and Hussain Arshad (24) suffered serious injuries after three vehicles, including two trucks and a trailer, collided near Faiz-e-Madina in Khanqah Sharif in the early hours of Sunday.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH).

The Khanqah Sharif Police also reached the scene for legal proceedings.

In another incident, one Hafiz Ibrahim (18) drowned in the River Sutlej near Bahawalpur city.

Rescue 1122 reported that the deceased went to the river to take a bath despite a ban and had drowned in the shallow water.

Rescue divers had launched a search for his body, however, they were unable to retrieve the body till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, a minor boy identified as Qaisar (12) was hit by a train near the Bahawalpur Railway Station.

Rescue 1122 said that the deceased child had gone to purchase milk but was accidentally killed by the moving train when he wandered near the railway track in Nawaz Colony on Multan Road.

The rescuers handed his body over to his family.

In another incident in Lodhran, a minor boy Muhammad Adil (9) drowned in the canal near Jallah Arian 7500 Pull in Dunyapur.

Rescue 1122 said that the deceased was taking a bath along with other children when he drowned.

His body was handed over to his family.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026