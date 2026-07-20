E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Colour & Chem Expo concludes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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LAHORE: The 11th Colour & Chem Expo 2026, concluded at the Lahore Expo Centre here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson, more than 350 national and international exhibitors from China, Turkiye, Bangladesh and others, showcased cuttingedge products, technologies and solutions across the dyes, chemicals and allied industries.

Business to business (B2B) deals worth millions of rupees were signed on the occasion.

The event attracted thousands of business professionals, manufacturers, importers, exporters, distributors, researchers, policymakers and investors from Pakistan and overseas.

Running alongside the exhibition, Digital Textile Printing Industry Expo (DTPIE), provided visitors with an expanded opportunity to explore the latest developments in digital textile printing, screen printing, textile processing, finishing technologies and industrial automation.

The exhibition featured a wide range of sectors, including textile chemicals, dyes and intermediates, pigments, printing technologies, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, food chemicals, agrochemicals, fertilisers, petrochemicals, detergents, leather chemicals, water treatment, specialty chemicals, laboratory equipment, industrial machinery and environmental technologies.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026

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