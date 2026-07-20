FIA takes five in custody for visa fraud

TOBA TEK SINGH: The FIA arrested five accused involved in Umrah and visa fraud.

An official claimed that on a credible tip-off, a team led by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Bashir Khan, raided the Fly Al-Nazir Travel and Tours located at the Phadala Mor in Dijkot area of Faisalabad. He claimed the business was being operated without a licence and was deceiving citizens in the name of providing fake Umrah and foreign travel facilities.

The official claimed that evidence, including passenger records, payment details, passports, visa documents, hotel booking records, promotional materials, two LED screens and a mobile phone containing WhatsApp chats were recovered from the premises.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026