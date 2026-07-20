Four traffickers held with 15kg ice

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF), in collaboration with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), has dismantled an inter-provincial, arrested five smugglers and seized 15kg ice (crystal meth), with an estimated international market value of Rs23m.

The operation that continued for 72 hours disrupted the supply chain that was transporting narcotics from Quetta to educational institutions across Punjab.

A spokesperson for the CNF Punjab said the operation commenced when the Narcotics Control Station (NCS), Multan, arrested drug trafficker, Aslam, along with his accomplice.

During the operation, he said, 10kg of ice (crystal meth) was recovered from their possession.

Investigations revealed that the consignment had been smuggled from Gulistan, Balochistan, into Punjab.

After leads obtained from Aslam, the second phase of the operation was launched with support of IB. As a result, the ringleader, Amanullah, a resident of Pakpattan, along with his accomplice and driver, Rizwan, was arrested in Multan.

Five kg of ice was recovered from them.

Amanullah was operating the distribution network in Multan and Sahiwal divisions with support of drug traffickers, Lala and Nasrullah, based in Quetta.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026