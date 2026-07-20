40 illegal Afghans held in Charsadda crackdown

CHARSADDA: Another 40 undocumented Afghan nationals were detained during the ongoing crackdown on illegal foreign citizens.

Charsadda deputy commissioner Azmatullah Wazir said that the detained Afghan nationals were shifted from the city police station to the Peshawar holding centre.

He said the individuals would undergo the required legal and administrative procedures before being repatriated through the Torkham border crossing.

The deputy commissioner said the district administration in coordination with the police and other law enforcement agencies would continue operations against undocumented foreign nationals across the district.

He maintained that the campaign was aimed at ensuring compliance with the immigration laws and would continue without discrimination.

District police officer (DPO) Rifatullah Khan said that with the latest arrests, the total number of undocumented Afghan nationals transferred from Charsadda to the holding centre in Peshawar had reached 133.

Officials said the operation was being carried out in line with the federal government’s policy regarding undocumented foreign nationals residing in Pakistan.

They added that immigration authorities would verify the identities and legal status of those detained before completing deportation formalities.

The authorities did not disclose the identities of those detained or specify the localities from where they were taken into custody. They also did not report any resistance or untoward incident during the operation.

Pakistan has intensified its drive against undocumented foreign nationals in recent months, with district administrations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carrying out regular operations to identify and detain individuals lacking valid legal documents. Those taken into custody are shifted to designated holding centres, where their records are verified before they are repatriated through the Torkham border.

Officials reiterated that all actions were being taken in accordance with the government’s policy and applicable legal procedures.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026