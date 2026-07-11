UNHCR expresses concern over ‘forced’ repatriation of Afghans

KHYBER: Amid renewed concern of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) about the “forced” repatriation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan, figures obtained from a transit point in Landi Kotal showed a marked increase in the number of returning Afghan refugees in recent days.

Officials at the Hamza Baba transit point in Landi Kotal said that the numbers exceeded the 10,000 figure on a daily basis since Pakistan recently ordered all Afghan nationals on its soil to go back to their country until July 10.

In a statement the UN Agency for refugees expressed concern over “the government of Pakistan’s decision to forcibly send back the Afghan refugees and asylum seekers.

It said though it appreciated Pakistan’s generosity in hosting the Afghan refugees for over 45 years amid its own challenges, refugees must not be forced to return to a country where their lives or freedom were threatened.

“UNHCR remains particularly concerned about women and girls forced to return to a country where their human rights are at risk, as well as other groups who might be at risk,” it said, urging authorities to ensure that any return of Afghans to Afghanistan is voluntary, safe and dignified.

Officials in Landi Kotal and Torkham said that with the fear of a crackdown on them, Afghan nationals with or without any identity documents were now flocking to the border crossing to return to their country.

They said that the number of Afghans returnees had increased almost three times compared to the tally from May and June.

The officials said that they expected a further increase in the repatriation in the days ahead with all relevant government departments in full gear to tackle the situation and ensure a smooth process of verification and registration with the minimum possible time at the transit point.

According to the UNHCR, some 2,560,000 Afghan have returned to their country since the start of action on the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) in November 2023 with 260,000 of them deported by the immigration authorities for overstaying in Pakistan without any legal travel documents.

It said that 900,000 Afghan refugees and asylum seekers were still residing in Pakistan.

The UNHCR has appealed to the government of Pakistan to exempt Afghans with continued international protection needs from voluntary return, especially those facing refoulement risks, including profiles such as female heads of households, women and girls enrolled in educational institutions in Pakistan, individuals from ethnic and religious minorities, human rights defenders, journalists. performing artists and members from the transgender community.

Meanwhile, six Afghan families were repatriated to Afghanistan after completing all legal and administrative formalities under the government’s repatriation policy, officials said on Friday. According to official records, the families were issued departure certificates by the office of the assistant commissioner, Lower Mohmand, following the verification of their identities and completion of the required documentation.

Lower Mohmand assistant commissioner Nauman Pervaiz said the repatriation process was carried out in an organised and transparent manner in accordance with the government’s policy for undocumented foreign nationals residing in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026