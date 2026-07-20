Body formed to curb water theft from Chashma Right Bank Canal

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district administration has constituted a special enforcement committee to curb water theft from the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) amid growing complaints of illegal water extraction, interference with the canal system and damage to irrigation infrastructure.

According to an official notification issued by the deputy commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, the committee has been tasked with taking immediate action against water theft and ensuring the equitable distribution of irrigation water among farmers.

Under the notification, the committee will be headed by the superintending engineer of Wapda’s Water Wing, while the assistant commissioner of the relevant tehsil will serve as convener.

Its members will include the district superintendent of police concerned, the executive engineer of the irrigation department and a representative of the local farming community.

The committee has been directed to inspect all gates, regulators and cross-regulators along the CRBC canal to ensure that water is being released in accordance with the approved design specifications and operational parameters.

It has also been assigned to identify vulnerable sections of the canal where breaches or illegal tampering are likely and recommend immediate repair and rehabilitation to prevent damage to the irrigation network.

The notification states that the committee will closely monitor the canal system to prevent water theft. Cases prepared against individuals found involved in illegal water extraction will be forwarded without delay to the relevant police stations for registration of criminal cases, while the committee will coordinate with police to ensure investigations are pursued to their logical conclusion.

The deputy commissioner has directed the committee to conduct regular enforcement operations and submit periodic reports to the district administration detailing its activities, progress and compliance measures.

According to the district administration, the initiative aims to eliminate water theft from the CRBC canal, protect irrigation infrastructure from illegal interference, ensure the fair distribution of water and safeguard the legitimate rights of farmers.

Officials said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found involved in water theft, adding that no violator would receive preferential treatment and that the law would be applied equally to all.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026