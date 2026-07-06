Crackdown launched on water theft from Chashma Canal

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district administration, in collaboration with the irrigation department and Wapda, has launched an operation against the illegal extraction of water from the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC), targeting unauthorised outlets and connections used to siphon canal water.

The joint operation is being led by the superintendent engineer of the irrigation department in coordination with the Wapda chief engineer and the local administration.

Officials said illegal outlets and unauthorised connections established along the main canal were being dismantled, while machinery allegedly used for water theft had been seized.

They added that legal action would be initiated against individuals found illegally drawing water from the canal under the Canal Act and other relevant laws.

According to irrigation department officials, certain individuals had installed illegal outlets and connections to divert canal water on a large scale, adversely affecting the irrigation system and depriving thousands of acres of farmland at the tail-end of the canal of their legitimate water share.

BODIES RECOVERED: Rescue 1122 recovered the bodies of two teenage girls from the Indus River near Chashma Barrage after a two-day search operation, officials said.

They said 16-year-old Hawa and 18-year-old Shamaila had gone to the Chashma Barrage picnic spot with their family on July 1 when the incident occurred.

They said the two girls reportedly ventured into deep water while at the river and drowned.

After completing the necessary legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to the families for burial, rescue officials said.

Meanwhile, the body of a 21-year-old man, who had gone missing on the seventh of Muharram, was found in fields in the Chah Malikwala area here the other day, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ajab Khan Gandapur, a resident of Tank district, who had been living as a tenant in Madina Colony here.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has directed the Dera deputy commissioner to provide authenticated maps and complete delimitation-related records by July 7 as part of preparations for the next phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to an official communication, the maps should show the boundaries of tehsil councils, revenue circles, patwar circles and other administrative units required for the delimitation exercise.

The commission also instructed the district administration to verify the authenticity and legal status of all maps and records through official government sources to avoid future disputes related to constituency boundaries.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026