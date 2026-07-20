E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Dar reiterates commitment to addressing Balochistan challenges

Saleem Shahid Published Updated
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar discusses Balochistan issues with National Party President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch during a meeting in Islamabad on Sunday. —APP
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar discusses Balochistan issues with National Party President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch during a meeting in Islamabad on Sunday. —APP
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

QUETTA: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday reiterated the federal government’s resolve to address Balochistan’s economic and development-related concerns through the constitutional framework.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a parliamentary delegation of the National Party (NP) headed by its president, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch.

During the meeting, Dar emphasised that the federal government rem­ains committed to supporting Balochistan in tackling its diverse challenges and fulfilling the aspirations of its people for sustainable economic growth, progress, and prosperity.

Dr Baloch appreciated the deputy prime minister’s engagement and affirmed that the National Party is prepared to cooperate with all stakeholders to promote the welfare and development of the people of Balochistan.

He also stated that the insurgent groups active in the province do not enjoy public backing or legitimacy among the people of Balochistan.

He briefed Dar on the political and security situation following the recent tragic incidents in Hanna Urak and Ziarat, which claimed the lives of 32 civilians and police personnel.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe