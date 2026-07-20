Dar reiterates commitment to addressing Balochistan challenges

QUETTA: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday reiterated the federal government’s resolve to address Balochistan’s economic and development-related concerns through the constitutional framework.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a parliamentary delegation of the National Party (NP) headed by its president, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch.

During the meeting, Dar emphasised that the federal government rem­ains committed to supporting Balochistan in tackling its diverse challenges and fulfilling the aspirations of its people for sustainable economic growth, progress, and prosperity.

Dr Baloch appreciated the deputy prime minister’s engagement and affirmed that the National Party is prepared to cooperate with all stakeholders to promote the welfare and development of the people of Balochistan.

He also stated that the insurgent groups active in the province do not enjoy public backing or legitimacy among the people of Balochistan.

He briefed Dar on the political and security situation following the recent tragic incidents in Hanna Urak and Ziarat, which claimed the lives of 32 civilians and police personnel.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026