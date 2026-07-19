Deschamps says stifling atmosphere led to his decision to step down as France coach

Departing France coach Didier Deschamps decided to end his 14-year spell in the role because of a “stifling atmosphere” around him, he says, following Les Bleus’ 6-4 loss to England at the World Cup, Reuters reports.
“I decided that it had to stop. And if I made that decision, it wasn’t for my own sake – I’m telling you this in all honesty – it was for the good of the French team”, he told M6.
“Because the atmosphere around me had become so stifling. The French national team doesn’t deserve that.”
Deschamps announced last year that he would leave when his contract expired after the tournament.