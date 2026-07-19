Deschamps says stifling atmosphere led to his decision to step down as France coach

Departing France coach Didier Deschamps decided to end his 14-year spell in the role ​because of a “stifling atmosphere” around him, ‌he says, following Les Bleus’ 6-4 loss to England at the World ​Cup, Reuters reports.

“I decided that it had to stop. ​And if I made that decision, it wasn’t ​for my own sake – I’m telling you this in all honesty – it was for the good of the ​French team”, he told M6.

“Because the atmosphere ​around me had become so stifling. The French national ‌team ⁠doesn’t deserve that.”

Deschamps announced last year that he would ​leave when his contract expired after the ⁠tournament.