Jordan, Qatar push for end to US-Iran hostilities, return to negotiations

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani have held a phone call, stressing the need for joint efforts to end the dangerous regional escalation, Jordan’s state media reports.

They called for an immediate ceasefire and a return to negotiations to secure a comprehensive resolution. They noted that a final agreement must address all root causes of tension and guarantee freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The two pledged “full solidarity” in countering Iranian attacks, warning of the “severe consequences” if these hostilities continue, according to Jordan.