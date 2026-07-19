Jordan summons Iran charge d'affaires to protest ongoing attacks

Jordan’s foreign ministry has summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires and delivered to him a “strongly worded protest message against the continued brutal and unjustified Iranian attacks” targeting the kingdom, state media reports.

Ambassador Fouad Majali confirmed that the ministry asked the chargé d’affaires to convey a clear message to his country to stop the attacks on Jordan immediately.

It was further conveyed that the security of Jordan and the safety of its citizens represent a red line that cannot be crossed, as well as the need to stop the unacceptable incitement statements.