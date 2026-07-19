E-Paper | July 20, 2026

UN watchdog calls for restraint as Iran says US attacked unfinished nuclear power plant

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The UN’s nuclear watchdog has called for restraint after Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation said the United States had attacked an under-construction nuclear power plant in the country’s southwest, AFP reports.

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency said it was looking into the reports, noting the plant “is in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material when last visited by the IAEA”.

While the incident “is not believed to pose any radiological risk”, IAEA director Rafael Grossi reiterated his “call for military restraint in the vicinity of all nuclear-related sites”, the agency said in a post on X.

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