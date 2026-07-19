E-Paper | July 19, 2026

READ: How Spain made themselves perennial World Cup favourites

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There was a time when Spain’s football was defined by fury. Today, it is defined by control.

The old La Furia Roja (The Red Fury) was built on passion, aggression and flashes of individual brilliance.

The Spain of today is something more complete: technically immaculate, tactically sophisticated and capable of turning possession into sudden, devastating attacks.

As Spain prepare to face Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium tonight, they do so unbeaten in 37 matches and as reigning European champions.

Their remarkable resurgence is not the product of one golden generation or one exceptional manager — it is the result of a footballing system developed over decades, refined through success and failure, and constantly adapted to the demands of the modern game.

Read more here.

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring their third goal with Gavi and Marc Cucurella, Spain v Austria, Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, US, on July 2, 2026. — Reuters
Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring their third goal with Gavi and Marc Cucurella, Spain v Austria, Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, US, on July 2, 2026. — Reuters
FIFA WC Final

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