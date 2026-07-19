Court grants interim bail to water park CEO

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Sohail Lashari, the CEO of Sozo Water Park, till Aug 1 in a case related to the death of a minor girl in a swimming pool at the recreational facility.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Nasir Mahmood Sial heard Lashari’s bail petition. The judge directed the suspect to join the investigation and summoned the case record from the police at the next hearing. The judge also restrained the police from arresting him till the next hearing.

The Batapur Police had registered the case following the death of the girl, 9, who became trapped in a drainage pipe of a swimming pool at the park due to the alleged negligence of its staff.

The district administration had also sealed the park and the police arrested three officials of the facility.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026