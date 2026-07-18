Iran’s UN envoy calls out US attacks on civilian infrastructure in letter to Guterres

Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran’s permanent representative to the UN, has condemned the US attacks against Iran’s civilian infrastructure in a letter to Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, Al Jazeera reports.

Iravani wrote in the letter that the US attacks “targeted and caused extensive damage to ports, transportation networks, communications facilities, logistics hubs, radar installations, coastal defense systems and other infrastructure indispensable to the civilian population, and to the functioning of the national economy”.

He further notes in his letter that the US bears full international responsibility for all deaths, injuries, damage to vital infrastructure and environmental harm caused by the attacks.

“The continued commission of these unlawful armed attacks poses a grave threat to international peace and security, freedom of navigation, regional stability, and the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz,” Iravani adds.