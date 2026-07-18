‘Some 10,000 people across 20 Iranian villages’ without water after US attack, official says

The US attack that hit water desalination pumps in the coastal Bunji village, in Iran’s Jask county, has “completely disrupted the supply of drinking water to 20 villages with a population of approximately 10,000 people”, Hamzeh Pour, the CEO of the Hormozgan Water and Wastewater Company, was quoted as saying by Tasnim.

Pour referred to the US strikes as “a series of crimes and terrorist attacks”, wherein a pumping station for extracting water from the sea and a power transformer at the Bunji desalination plant were “completely destroyed”.