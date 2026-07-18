2,000 BYDs arrive

KARACHI: Mega Motor Company (MMC), the official partner of BYD in Pakistan, announced on Friday the arrival of a Roll on/Roll off (RoRo) vessel carrying more than 2,000 BYD New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) at the Karachi Port.

This shipment, marking the largest number of BYD vehicles to arrive in Pakistan to date, arrives at a time when Pakistan’s transition towards NEVs continues to gather pace, as consumers increasingly recognise the economic, environmental and technological advantages of electric mobility.

BYD Country Head Lei Jian said Pakistan is an important market in “our global growth journey, and the company remains committed to supporting Pakistan’s transition to cleaner transportation by introducing world-class NEVs’’.

Best mortgage bank

Standard Chartered Pakistan (SCB) has been recognised by Euromoney as Pakistan’s best mortgage bank, reflecting the strength of its mortgage proposition and commitment to delivering a seamless, client-focused home financing experience, said a press release issued on Friday.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026