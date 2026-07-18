E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Sweet diplomacy: Pakistan’s mango festival celebrates growing US partnership

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WASHINGTON: Pakis­tan’s annual Mango Festival returned to the Embassy of Pakistan on Thursday with a message that extended well beyond the country’s celebrated summer fruit.

Aptly themed “The Sweet Taste of Friendship”, this year’s gathering reflected the growing warmth in Pakistan-US relations as Islamabad assumes an increasingly significant diplomatic role in the region.

The embassy’s flagship cultural event attracted hundreds of guests, including senior US administration officials, members of Congress and their staff, diplomats, business leaders, think tank scholars, journalists and members of the Pakistani-American community.

Conversations over slices of Chaunsa, Sindhri and Anwar Ratol frequently turned to expanding trade, regional stability and the renewed momentum in bilateral relations.

Among the senior US officials in attendance was Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Konstantin Dubrovsky, who served in Pakistan for three years.

“I have a deep appreciation for the mango and the role that it plays, not only in the economy, but also in Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts,” he said.

Mr Dubrovsky observed that US-Pakistan relations were enjoying “incredible momentum”, pointing to expanding bilateral trade and growing cooperation on regional issues.

“Our alignment on global stages is just and vital, and we continue to be grateful for Pakistan’s incredible role in strategic security and regional stability,” he said.

Congressman Ryan Zinke of Montana, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and former US Navy SEAL, offered an equally optimistic assessment.

“The relationship between the United States government and Pakistan, in my opinion, has never been better, ever,” he said. “Our relationship as countries, as people, I don’t think has ever been better.”

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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