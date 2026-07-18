‘Honour killing’ claims two lives in Shaheed Kilo

DERA MURAD JAMALI: A man and a woman were shot dead in the name of honour in the border area between Nasirabad and Jhal Magsi districts.

According to police, the incident took place in Shaheed Kilo area, where unidentified armed men opened fire on Zar Bano and Fateh Ali, killing both of them on the spot

“Both, the man and the woman suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot,” police officials said, adding that the double murder is the case of honour killing.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026