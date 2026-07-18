E-Paper | July 18, 2026

‘Apni Chhat, Mehfooz Chhat’ scheme launched in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Apni Chhat, Mehfooz Chhat on July 17, 2026. — screengrab via video from @GovtofPunjabPK/X
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Apni Chhat, Mehfooz Chhat on July 17, 2026. — screengrab via video from @GovtofPunjabPK/X
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LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday digitally launched the “Apni Chhat, Mehfooz Chhat” (My Roof, Safe Roof) project’s portal, initiated in memory of the 14 children, who had lost their lives in a roof collapse incident occurring in the Kahna area recently.

Under the scheme, Punjab residents will be eligible for an interest-free loan of Rs500,000 to strengthen and secure the roofs of their houses, and up to Rs1 million for constructing additional rooms or adding another storey to their existing houses.

The chief minister directed the housing department that the monthly installment for the Rs500,000 interest-free loan scheme be reduced from Rs14,000 to approximately Rs4,700 and for Rs1m loan to Rs9,300, making the programme more affordable for the low-income households. The Rs500,000 loan would be repayable over nine years through monthly installments of Rs4,700.

During the briefing, the chief minister was informed that interested citizens could apply for the loans online through acag.punjab.gov.pk, or submit applications at the offices of deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency. A dedicated helpline (0800-09100) has also been established to facilitate applicants.

She was further told that under the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme, 173,158 interest-free loans, amounting to Rs224.457 billion, have so far been disbursed.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the CM said a house was not merely a structure of bricks and mortar but a symbol of protection and security.

Recalling the Kahna tragedy, she said the collapse of a roof during repairs, which claimed the lives of 14 children, had deeply shaken her. She said the government, therefore, launched the “Apni Chhat, Mehfooz Chhat” project to ensure that every home in Punjab is structurally safe.

She said that deteriorating weather conditions, including heavy rains and windstorms, often cause weak roofs and walls to collapse, resulting in loss of life.

She said the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme has enabled around 200,000 families to move from rented accommodations into homes of their own.

She said financially disadvantaged and low-income families would be able to obtain loans on simple terms to strengthen their unsafe roofs.

The Punjab government would bear the processing fee and other associated charges for the loans.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

Pakistan

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