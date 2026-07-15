Women, children among 11 killed in Kohat roof collapse

KOHAT: Eleven people, including women and children, were killed and several others were injured after the roof of a house collapsed during heavy rain in the Lachi tehsil of Kohat district on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the incident occurred in the Malagin area when a family gathering was taking place inside the house, leaving many people trapped under the debris.

Rescuers said 15 people were trapped under the rubble. Rescue teams recovered all victims and shifted them to the hospital.

Eleven of those rescued succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining injured received first aid before being referred to different hospitals for further treatment.

Rescue officials said most of the injured were women and children.

The deceased included 50-year-old Basmeena, 45-year-old Nawab Jana, 45-year-old Farmeena and six-year-old Arham.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations Shafi Jan on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the tragic house collapse incident during the torrential rains in the Kohat district.

In a statement, the minister said that the incident was deeply heartbreaking and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He appreciated the timely response of Rescue 1122 teams, which carried out an emergency operation and pulled out those trapped beneath the rubble.

Shafi Jan said that the injured were being provided the best possible medical treatment at hospitals and said that the provincial government stood shoulder to shoulder with the affected families in this difficult time.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured, reaffirming that the provincial government would provide all assistance to the affected families.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026