E-Paper | July 18, 2026

BD level T20 series against Zimbabwe

AFP Published Updated
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BULAWAYO: Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan struck half centuries, then spinners Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan starred as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs in the second Twenty20 International at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday.

Batting first after losing the toss, the tourists made 186-5 thanks mainly to a 120-run first-wicket partnership between Tanzid (58) and Saif (55).

Zimbabwe were all out for 152 with two balls remaining. The Bangladesh victory levelled the three-match series, which will be decided on Sunday in Bulawayo.

Saif was first to fall. His attempted sweep off a delivery from Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza upended the leg stump.

Tanzid followed his opening partner to the pavilion just four deliveries later. His inside edge off Richard Ngarava was deflected on to the leg stump.

Saif struck a six and eight fours from 45 balls and Tanzid two sixes and six fours from 44.

Ngarava (2-23) and Brad Evans (2-65) were most successful in a seven-man Zimbabwe attack.

Zimbabwe made a disastrous start in reply, slumping to 21-3 with Mahedi Hasan (3-24) dismissing opener Tadiw­anashe Marumani (four) and Dion Myers (four) cheaply.

Staring a heavy defeat at 108-8, tail-enders Brad Evans (25) and unbeaten Ngarava (15) put on 40 runs for the ninth wicket.

Ryan Burl top-scored for the hosts. His 29-run knock included a six and a four, He departed after a pull shot off Rishad (4-26) was caught by Parvez Hossain at deep mid wicket.

Zimbabwe are seeking an all-formats treble against Bangladesh. After winning a one-off Test, they were 2-1 victors in a One-day International series.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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