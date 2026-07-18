E-Paper | July 18, 2026

New Zealand take 2-1 lead in West Indies ODI series

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PROVIDENCE (Guyana): New Zealand beat West Indies by six wickets in the third One-day International to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series here at the Providence Stadium on Thursday.

New Zealand’s run chase was cautiously paced at 3.5 runs per over and ended in the 40th over at 141-4, with 63 balls remaining.

Henry Nicholls made 24 and Will Young 23 in a solid partnership for the first wicket, Daryl Mitchell made 28 in the middle of the innings and Tom Latham and Dean Foxcroft saw New Zealand home in an unbroken partnership of 52 for the fifth wicket.

Latham again was reliable, making 31 from 53 balls while Foxcroft made 22 from 28.

Left-arm wrist spinner Vitel Lawes put some pressure on the Kiwis with three early wickets but the target was too small to maintain that pressure.

West Indies lost eight wickets in just over 20 overs in the face of excellent bowling from left-arm orthodox spinner Jayden Lennox who took 4-52 to go with his 5-19 in the second match of the series. Mitchell Santner took 2-15 from 8.1 overs and Michael Bracewell 2-33 on another turning pitch.

The fourth ODI of the series will be held in Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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