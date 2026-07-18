E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Last 16 line-up decided at invitational snooker

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published Updated
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KARACHI: The group stage of the inaugural Ali Asghar Valika All Pakistan Invitational Snooker Cham­p­ionship concluded on Friday, with the country’s leading cueists navigating final-round challenges to secure their spots in the pre-quarterfinals.

Former amateur world champion Mohammad Asif survived a tense battle aga­i­nst Khizar Aziz, edging the Sindh cueist 3-2 to top his group. Fellow ex-national champion Asjad Iqbal had a more comfortable passage, dispatching Ian Mark John 3-0.

Reigning national champion Shahid Aftab, however, suffered a setback, falling 3-1 to Sindh’s Ali Hamza. Despite the loss, Shahid advanced as one of the 16 qualifiers.

The day’s other notable results saw Sindh’s Abdul Sattar deliver a commanding 3-0 triumph over Has­nain Akhtar, while Ali Abbasi stunned reigning Asian U-21 champion Ahsan Ramzan with a 3-0 whitewash. Mohammad Yo­u­suf, another former amateur world champion, edged Ghulam Abbas 3-2.

Rana Irfan produced the most dominant display, crus­hing Mohammad Shahbaz 3-0 in an all-Punjab clash. Mohammad Sajjad also progressed with a 3-1 win over Ahmer Tariq, while Rizwan Hashmi secured his place with a 3-0 victory over Babar Masih.

Mubashir Raza, despite a 3-1 loss to Muhammad Fai­zan, secured his qualification, while Waseem Abbas edged Umer Memon 3-2 to book his place.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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